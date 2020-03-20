No Comments

VW Sales and Service Facility Coming to Virginia This Fall

This new facility could be a VW fan’s dream come true…

Photo: Volkswagen

There are few auto brands that have etched themselves into global culture as deeply as Volkswagen. With each passing year, the European company continues to expand and innovate. As VW moves into 2020, its ambitious plans for growth and success are taking shape. Part of these plans include the opening of a new VW sales and service facility, which will open in Roanoke, Virginia, this fall.

A look at the Roanoke VW sales and service facility

The new VW sales and service facility in Roanoke has been in the works for a while now. The ambitious project, overseen by the First Team Auto Mall, will bring the world of Volkswagen to customers like never before. When completed, the state-of-the-art facility will be a one-stop shopping destination for auto owners and enthusiasts.

“First Team has been honored to provide the best in VW Sales and Service to the Roanoke Valley and Southwest Virginia now for 25 years,” said George Pelton, CEO of First Team, in a recent statement. “We are thrilled to announce that we will bring the latest Volkswagen facility design experience and the newest technology to our VW owners with this new showroom.”

Ambitious plans

Roanoke’s new VW sales and service facility will be a two-story tall, 15,000-square-foot combination of showroom display, maintenance center, and shopping mall. Visitors will be able to get up close to the latest Volkswagen vehicles in the facility’s two-story open showroom. A boutique store will sell VW merchandise and vehicle accessories, and drive-in service bays will provide maintenance to vehicles on the spot.

While no date for the facility’s opening have been given, construction signs can already be spotted on the lot that will soon be home to this unique VW experience.

First Team Auto Mall’s new VW facility will be located at 6614 Peters Creek Road, next to the Hollins Library in Roanoke, Virginia. If you’re a big VW fan, seeing this might be worth a road trip!