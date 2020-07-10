No Comments

VW’s Cupra Brand Launches First EV in Spain

Previously a Seat model, the newest el-Born will move to Cupra for its 2021 release

Photo: Volkswagen

In the growing electric vehicle industry, Volkswagen continues to be a leader around the world. The manufacturing giant maintains a strong global presence, and through innovations and massive leaps forward, it hopes to usher in an all-electric future for the automotive industry. To this end, VW’s Cupra brand has officially launched Spain’s first production EV: the el-Born.

A look at VW’s Cupra brand EV

The recently-announced Cupra el-Born is the latest EV to come from the Volkswagen company. The automaker’s push for EVs has already seen the launching of several vehicles in Europe and the United States, with many more on the way. The el-Born will be produced for the Spanish market, and will be manufactured in VW’s recently-converted Zwickau, Germany, factory. It will be built on the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electric Matrix, or MEB, EV platform.

The specs on the el-Born look to be pretty impressive. Early reports claim that the vehicle is capable of achieving a 310-mile range from its 77kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It has also been rumored that the el-Born can go from zero to 30mph in only 2.9 seconds. The original concept version of the el-Born claimed an acceleration of zero to 62mph in 7.5 seconds, but this remains unconfirmed. In terms of battery range, the el-Born is said to be able to drive 160 miles on a 30-minute charge.

Previously considered for release under the Seat nameplate, the decision was ultimately made to move the model to VW’s Cupra brand. “We are launching the el-Born as the first fully electric model under the Cupra brand,” states Cupra CEO Wayne Griffiths. “I believe this is the right decision; the el-Born has all the genes of the Cupra brand…I think any good news for Cupra is good news for Seat.”

The Cupra el-Born is scheduled to hit the streets of Europe sometime in 2021. Stay tuned as more news on specs, design, and capabilities are revealed over the coming months.