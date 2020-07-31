VW’s ID.4 Will Release This Year… Except in America
It’s a well-known fact that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic put a dent in the auto industry this year. Reveal and release dates have been drastically altered, and production was slowed or even stopped. Thankfully, production plants have been working hard to play catch up for several months now. Even though the pandemic is ongoing, Volkswagen is among those who have pushed ahead and sought safe ways to keep the world driving. As of this writing, VW’s ID.4 electric SUV is still scheduled to hit dealerships worldwide later this year. Worldwide, that is, except for America.
A longer wait for VW’s ID.4
VW’s ID.4 is currently the automaker’s most anticipated vehicle. Aside from a few well-circulated teaser images, a full reveal and detailing of the SUV has yet to occur. Despite this, VW still expects to deliver the ID.4 later this year. Unfortunately for U.S. drivers, that schedule doesn’t include a 2020 American release.
The reason for this is quite simple: Volkswagen currently lacks the facilities to produce the ID.4 on U.S. soil. VW’s Chattanooga, Tennessee, plant will be the future site of the vehicle’s manufacturing. However, the plant still needs to complete a lengthy expansion and conversion process to be able to produce the EVs. These updates include an extension of the existing body shop, the installation of new manufacturing machinery, the construction of a battery pack assembly building, and more.
According to a report from The Chattanooga Times Free Press, VW is currently receiving shipments of equipment needed for the expansion. The battery building is nearly complete, and the hiring process for the ID.4 assembly line has also apparently begun. VW claimed last year that 1000 new jobs would be created in Chattanooga to help expand the plant.
VW’s ID.4 is expected to finally hit U.S. dealerships sometime in 2022. Stay tuned to The News Wheel for the anticipated reveal of the ID.4’s specs and release dates.
