Ward Off The Chill with These Garage Heating Tips

Heating your garage will help you complete chores and projects more comfortably in winter

Your garage doesn’t have to be as toasty as your home in winter, but some level of heat will make the projects, organizing and car maintenance you have to complete much more pleasant. If you’re looking for ways to heat your garage to ward off the chill of winter, consider the following suggestions from Family Handyman writer Brenda Porter-Rockwell.

Prep with insulation

Insulation is key before you install a heating system in your garage and that includes insulating the garage doors.

“You can easily and inexpensively add clear plastic shrink film over windows for added protection against the cold. Once you get a garage heating system installed, you don’t want all of your warm air — not to mention the money you spend on utility bills — seeping out through cracks,” writes Porter-Rockwell.

Feel the heat

If you don’t mind hot air blowing on you and your projects (woodworking and painting are not ideal projects for this system), you should consider a forced-air heater, according to Porter-Rockwell. She adds this type of system is available in a variety of sizes and a range of price points.

Warm up the space

Just like the space heater you use to heat up a room in your house, a convection heater is an easy solution for your garage temperature woes.

“You can choose a unit that’s powered by electricity, natural gas or propane,” reports Porter-Rockwell. “These heaters operate by air convection currents circulating through the unit and across its heating element, thus heating the air around you.”

Opt for eco-friendly efficiency

A ductless heating and cooling system delivers energy efficiency, which is an eco-friendly approach to heating your garage. Plus, you’ll save on your monthly utility bill.

“If that wasn’t enough to consider this option, they are easier to install than most HVAC systems,” adds Porter-Rockwell.

