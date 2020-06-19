No Comments

Wards Automotive Recognizes C8 Corvette Cockpit With Award

Wards Automotive was enamored with the handsome interior of the 2020 Corvette Stingray

Photo: Chevrolet

The Corvette C8 elaborates on the C7’s interior upgrades, securing it a place on Wards Automotive’s 10 Best Interiors list for 2020. Here are just some of the jurors’ compliments on this car’s premium cockpit as well as a glimpse of what the interior of the C8 looks and feels like from a passenger’s perspective.

An interior deserving of praise

“The first-rate interior will drive as much demand for the car as its powertrain, handling, and curb appeal,” shared Wards Automotive’s Tom Murphy. The publications jurors had nothing but good things to say about the C8 Corvette’s cabin. They praised the cockpit for its tasteful blend of leather, metal, and carbon-fiber materials. As Juror James Amend wrote on his scoresheet, “There are lots of different materials employed here, which can easily turn into a mish-mash. But GM achieved great harmony [with them…].”

The interior’s ‘handsomely configured” push-button transmission, generous application of microsuede, and leather-wrapped instrument panel also drew their attention. The ergonomic dash and controls pair with a small partition that separates the driver and front-passenger areas. Judges expressed how this divide translates into a cozy, cocoon-like feel when you’re behind the wheel.

Caramel and black fuse together elegantly in the 2020 Corvette’s cockpit

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevy’s masterful use of color in the C8 also helped the model achieve its “10 Best Interiors” list ranking. The jurors praised the spectrum of interior upholstery colors and combinations, which range from Twilight/Tension Blue to Morello Red and Adrenaline Red. And one of the judges, Dave Zoia, commended Chevy for the C8’s well-matched monochromatic color schemes such as Natural Dipped.

Find out how the C8 differs from the C7, then explore the handsome styling, performance specs, and progressive engineering of the C8 Corvette Stingray when you check out the model overview.

