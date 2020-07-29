No Comments

Ways to Protect Your Car from Bird Poop

Have birds been using your car for target practice? Whether it is a little or a lot, any amount of bird poop is gross and corrosive to your car’s exterior paint. Although nature will do as nature does, there are ways to help protect your car from bird poop when parked outside.

Adventure Awaits: Behind the wheel of a 2020 Nissan SUV

One way to avoid the poop is to be strategic about where you park. Birds tend to congregate in several places like light posts, building edges, telephone wires, dumpsters, lamp poles, and trees where their feathered friends are hanging out, notes AxleAddict writer Chris Andrews. Try to avoid parking near these areas if you want your car’s exterior to stay free of poop. If you cannot avoid these areas, you can still steer birds away from your car by covering your side mirrors with a plastic bag, cardboard, or sock, he adds. Birds are attracted to their reflection. With your side mirrors covered, birds might focus on other people’s cars with uncovered mirrors. If possible, folding your mirrors can do the trick, too.

Although car covers are designed to protect your car from the elements, they can be useful to shield if from bird poop, too. Just be sure you choose one that fits your car’s dimensions and is rated for outdoor use.

“If you want to secure your vehicle from sun, rain, wind, bird droppings, scratches, dings, dirt, and more, I suggest you use the right material,” advises Medium.com writer Mayra Matthews.

Although it is unlikely you will be able to cover your car when you are out doing errands, but you might consider it when you’re parked at work all day or when you are home for the night and your car is stationed on the street or in your driveway.

Power Players: 2020 Nissan sedan lineup

Keeping your car bird poop-free can be a challenge, but simple tweaks might make any mess more manageable. If your car does sport bird poop, clean it off as soon as possible to help protect the integrity of your car’s paint job.