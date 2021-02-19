No Comments

Ways Vinegar Can Help Clean Your Car

The versatility of vinegar cannot be overstated. The clear liquid, which is probably lurking in your pantry or under your sink, has many uses. From cooking and cleaning, vinegar is an affordable and eco-friendly solution that can enhance your recipes and make your house shine. Whether you are familiar with the wonders of vinegar or new to its magical powers, it’s time to add another category to its resume — green cleaner for your car.

Sticky stickers

You loved the bumper sticker or stickers when you first put them on your car. But, now, the elements have them looking faded, drab, or in disrepair. Vinegar can help you rid your bumper of sticky stickers.

“Saturate a clean paper towel in a small bowl of white vinegar, then place the towel over the bumper for three to five minutes (the wet towel should adhere on its own, though you can hold it in place with your hand if it slips). As the vinegar soaks into the bumper sticker, it will begin to loosen and lift,” advises Bob Vila writer Manasa Reddigari.

Grimy windows

Vinegar for streak-free, clear windows is a trick I learned from my mother, albeit windows in the house. (She used vinegar for most cleaning tasks, including our linoleum floors.) Cars have windows, too, and if you have struggled with the toxic fumes from chemical window cleaners, vinegar is a friendlier option. I don’t like the smell of vinegar, but thankfully it smells better than the chemical stuff and it dissipates quickly. Plus, there is no denying its effect on the window glass. Just mix one part of distilled vinegar with 10 parts warm water in a spray bottle. Forgo paper towels and instead use coffee filters to wipe away the mixture. In my experience, coffee filters leave little to no fuzz behind like paper towels do.

Salty stains

Road salt doesn’t just mess up your car’s exterior; it also works its way into the interior. If you notice road salt stains on your cabin’s carpet, Josh Peterson of Planet Green suggests mixing up water and vinegar in equal parts and spraying the concoction directly on the stains. Then blot with a towel to wipe it away.

Vinegar is a versatile tool in your household and automotive arsenal. The best part, though, is its budget-friendly price tag.