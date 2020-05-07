Waze Beta Now Includes Lane Guidance
The beta version of the Waze app now includes lane guidance, a feature popular on other navigation apps. Here’s what you should know about this exciting new update.
Lane Guidance
As its name implies, the new lane guidance feature notifies you which lane to get in to get off an upcoming exit. Waze designed these notifications to appear when you’re close to the exit — about 0.31 miles away on streets or 0.62 miles away on highways, to be exact. That way, the screen remains uncluttered right up until the moment you need to start thinking about shifting into a different lane.
Per Engadget’s Jon Fingas, it might be a while before Waze’s fully-tweaked lane guidance function establishes itself on the app. Whenever it does, though, it will give more drivers a reason to use it as their primary navigation app instead of the myriad of other similar apps on the market.
If you’re already a Waze fan, I’m sure you can agree…how can you get much better than lane guidance paired with the app’s solid core of effective features? What other navigation apps can match the winsome combination of quirky Waze icons, intuitive interface, and detailed options to report obstacles and other roadside data to other app users? It also has a carpool function to make it easier to commute to work while reducing your carbon footprint.
Other apps with lane guidance
We get it — Waze doesn’t float everyone’s boat (or car?). If you prefer a non-Waze app with a lane assist function, check out one of these alternative navigation apps to enhance your drives.
- Osmand
- Karta GPS
- Sygic GPS Navigation & Maps
- TomTom GPS Navigation
- CoPilot GPS
No matter what navigation app you prefer using, maximize its effectiveness with these helpful tips. And learn some packing hacks so you can load your vehicle like a pro for that road trip you’re planning on taking later this year.
