Weird Old Car Shorts: ‘A Case of Spring Fever’ (1940)

Beware of terrifying spring-like entities altering the fabric of the universe

In a previous “weird old car shorts” review for The News Wheel, we discussed the bizarre 1940 short Hired! That short was produced by the prolific Jam Handy Organization, which was no stranger bafflingly odd short films in involving cars. As it turns out, the company produced another car-related short in 1940. If you thought Hired! was weird, prepare yourselves for the nightmare fuel that is A Case of Spring Fever.

The story of ‘A Case of Spring Fever’

Throughout the 1940s and 1950s, many educational/industrial short films shared a similar storytelling premise. That premise involved inanimate objects coming to life to lecture mortal humans on their bad behavior. Remember The Talking Car? Well, as frightening as it is to contemplate, there were dozens of similar shorts made over the decades.

A Case of Spring Fever falls squarely into this genre. In the short, a grouchy repairman is fixing the springs of a couch and gets frustrated. He wishes that he would never have to see another spring as long as he lives. This turns out to be a massive, reality-altering mistake. No sooner has he made his wish than a creepy little animated gremlin with coiled spring-like appendages bursts into existence. And this, of course, is where…

Things get weird

The little creepy cartoon guy introduces himself as Coily the Spring Sprite. He then grants the repairman his wish and removes every spring from the universe. At first, the repairman is only mildly irked by the situation. Things like couches, watches, telephones, and even his front door refuse to work without their precious springs.

However, when the man gets into his car, it all becomes far too unbearable. He discovers that his doors no longer stay shut, and that his glove box keeps falling open. Even worse, his seat won’t adjust, his steering wheel is sticky, and his gas and brake pedals no longer function. Our “hero” begins to despair; his absent-minded wish has basically brought human civilization to its knees. Oops.

When Coily appears to him again, the repairman pleads with him to reverse his cruel wish. Coily agrees, but warns him to be careful what he wishes for.

The remainder of the short involves our lead badgering his friends about the virtues of, and innumerable uses for, springs. While driving, he describes in excruciating detail how the shocks and wheels of cars work, and how important springs are to driver comfort. You can literally feel his passengers give up on life as he talks, and it’s pretty hilarious.

A Case of Spring Fever would go on to find a cult following decades after its production. Its bizarre premise and unintentionally creepy mascot have made it a favorite among connoisseurs of vintage short films. You can give it a watch for yourself here for free thanks to its public domain status. If you’re looking for a good laugh, check out this version and have some fun.