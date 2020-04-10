No Comments

What are the Differences Between the 2020 Mazda 3 and the 2020 Mazda CX-30?

2020 Mazda 3 hatchback

Photo: Mazda

If you’re looking for a fun, fresh, stylish commuter vehicle, Mazda has plenty of models that fit the bill. However, you might be wondering whether the Mazda 3 or the Mazda CX-30 will be a better fit for your lifestyle. Here’s a guide to the differences between these two sporty models.

Customize Your Car: Genuine Mazda accessories

Exterior

Light plays off the S-curve of the Mazda CX-30 in unique ways

Photo: Mazda

The 2020 Mazda 3 hatchback sports a low, confident stance

Photo: Mazda

The Mazda3 comes in two distinct designs — hatchback and sedan. Both feature sleek, emotive styling. The Mazda CX-30, on the other hand, boasts bold black cladding that gives it a more rugged appearance. However, both models come standard with upscale exterior touches like rain-sensing variable-intermittent windshield wipers and body-colored folding power side mirrors.

Interior

Interior of the Mazda 3

Photo: Mazda

Both of these Mazda models offer five seats. The Mazda 3 hatchback boasts 92.7 cubic feet of total passenger space, with 20.1 cubic feet allocated to cargo space. If you choose the Mazda 3 sedan, you’ll be driving with 92.8 of passenger space and 13.2 of cargo room. The Mazda CX-30, on the other hand, clocks in with 94.1 cubic feet of total passenger room, 20.2 cubic feet of room behind the second row, and 45.2 cubic feet behind the first row. And if you’re looking for luxury, both models will satisfy your needs. Both offer heated front seats and leather seating.

Learn More: Check out the specs on the Mazda CX-30

Technology and safety features

Photo: Mazda

You’ll find few more tech tools on the Mazda3, such as standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with standard Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. However, both models start out with many of the same infotainment features, including an 8.8-inch center display, an eight-speaker stereo system, and voice command capabilities for the Mazda Connect infotainment system. Both models also let you upgrade to 12-speaker Bose sound system

Both models are currently available for purchase. If you want to learn more about these refined rides, check out our overviews of the 2020 Mazda CX-30 and the 2020 Mazda3.