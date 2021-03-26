No Comments

What Are the Differences Between the Chevrolet Equinox and the Chevrolet Blazer?

The Blazer is all about performance and style

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2021 Equinox and 2021 Blazer slot right next to each other, but these Chevrolet SUV models couldn’t be more different. The Equinox puts the focus on solid efficiency and value, while the larger Blazer emphasizes striking style and sporty performance. If you’re not sure which one to pick, read on for an in-depth look at the differences between the two.

Buying Your First Vehicle? Get up to speed with these important tips

The Equinox is a more compact vehicle than the Blazer

Photo: Chevrolet

Size

Classified as a midsize SUV, the Blazer is longer, wider, and taller than the compact Equinox. Inside, both models have seating for five people, although the Blazer offers more passenger volume than the Equinox. The Equinox is far from cramped — although its second row can’t match the Blazer’s hip and shoulder room, it offers close to the same amount of headroom and legroom. The two vehicles are also surprisingly close when it comes to cargo volume. The Blazer provides a max of 64.2 cubic feet, but the Equinox is nearly its equal with 63.9.

The Blazer’s round air vents take after the Camaro

Photo: Chevrolet

Style

The Blazer is designed to stand out, while the Equinox is built to blend in. This isn’t a knock on the Equinox — its rounded curves and more traditional SUV silhouette possess plenty of style. But the Blazer has a much more aggressive, forward-thrusting look that takes its cues from Chevrolet’s legendary Camaro muscle car. That inspiration carries over to the Blazer’s cabin, which flaunts Camaro-like round air vents and a similarly shaped dashboard.

Auto Financing 101: Familiarize yourself with these terms before you start shopping

The Equinox gets up to 31 mpg on the highway

Photo: Chevrolet

Power and efficiency

With its single powertrain option for 2021, the Equinox aims for simplicity and efficiency. Paired to a six-speed automatic transmission, its 1.5-liter turbo engine makes 170 horsepower while yielding up to 31 mpg on the highway (30 mpg with AWD). In keeping with its sportier image, the Blazer’s three engine options are all more powerful: a 193-horsepower 2.5-liter four-cylinder, a 227-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo, and a 308-horsepower 3.6-liter V6. All of these Blazer engines get a nine-speed automatic transmission with manual mode. However, none of them match the fuel efficiency of the Equinox. The 2.0-liter turbo comes closest, achieving up to 29 mpg on the highway.

The Blazer’s extra power and size make it more expensive than the Equinox

Photo: Chevrolet

Pricing

As you might suspect at this point, the Blazer’s extra size and power give it a more expensive price tag than the Equinox. For 2021, the Blazer’s entry-level L trim starts at $29,995 — $5,000 more than the base Equinox. At the other end of the spectrum, the high-end Blazer Premier starts at $43,595, which is $9,400 more than the Equinox Premier.

To learn more about the 2021 Equinox, 2021 Blazer, and other Chevrolet SUV models, stay tuned to our coverage here at The News Wheel.