What Are the Differences Between the Chevrolet Equinox and the Chevrolet Traverse?

The Equinox is Chevrolet’s most popular SUV

Chevrolet’s two biggest-selling SUVs are the 2021 Equinox and the 2021 Traverse. At first glance, they’re quite a bit alike. Look closer, though, and quite a few differences will come to light. If you’re thinking about purchasing either of these Chevy SUV models, here’s a look at all the ways they contrast with each other.

The Traverse comes with three rows of seating for up to eight passengers

Size, space, and seating

Classified as a midsize SUV, the Traverse is easily the bigger of these two vehicles. Along with being nearly 2 feet longer, the Traverse is also wider, taller, and heavier than the compact Equinox. This extra size translates into more space for passengers and cargo inside the Traverse.

The Traverse offers three rows of seating for a max of eight people, while the Equinox has two rows that can fit up to five riders. The Equinox actually has a bit more legroom in the second row than the Traverse, but the Traverse makes up for this with its relatively roomy third row.

For cargo, the Traverse swallows nearly 25 cubic feet behind the third row, close to 57 cubic feet behind the second row, and almost 90 cubic feet when both rear rows are down. The Equinox fits just under 30 cubic feet behind the second row and a max of 63.9 cubic feet when that row is flattened.

The Equinox gets up to 31 mpg on the highway

Power and efficiency

Choosing between the Equinox and Traverse involves a trade-off. If power is your priority, the Traverse is the easy choice. It carries a 3.6-liter V6 that makes 310 horsepower and can even tow up to 5,000 pounds with the help of extra trailering equipment. For 2021, the only Equinox engine option is a 1.5-liter turbo that yields 170 horsepower and tops out at 1,500 pounds of towing capability.

If you’re more concerned about saving money at the pump, the Equinox is the SUV to beat. Front-wheel-drive models get 26 mpg in the city, 31 mpg on the highway, and 28 mpg combined. The Traverse doesn’t come close to matching this level of efficiency, offering 18 city mpg, 27 highway mpg, and 21 combined mpg with FWD.

The Traverse provides a wide range of standard and available features

Standard and available features

The Equinox and Traverse offer fairly similar — and generous — standard and available features, but there’s one important exception. For the 2021 model year, the Equinox comes standard with the Chevy Safety Assist package. This suite contains Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, and IntelliBeam headlamps. The Traverse only offers the package on higher trims. While this is currently a big advantage for Equinox buyers, it’s likely that Chevy Safety Assist will become standard across the Traverse lineup when the 2022 model arrives later this year.

The starting price of the Equinox is several thousand dollars less than the Traverse

Pricing

As the smaller vehicle, the Equinox is less expensive than the Traverse. The entry-level Equinox L trim starts at $24,995, while the high-end Premier starts at $32,695. In comparison, the Traverse’s base L trim carries a starting MSRP of $30,995 and its deluxe High Country trim presents an introductory price tag of $52,395.

For more information on the Equinox, Traverse, and other models, be sure to follow our Chevrolet coverage here at The News Wheel.