What Are the Different Types of RVs?

Photo: NeONBRAND via CC

When trying to get into the RV life, you might get overwhelmed by the sheer number of different types of RVs. You’ll hear about travel trailers, fifth wheels, Class C motorhomes, and various other confusing names. Fortunately, you’ve come to the right place on the internet to break it all down and finally get to the bottom of all that pesky terminology.

To start, there are are two major types of RVs you should know about: motorhomes and towable RVs.

Motorhomes

A motorhome, also known as a motorized RV, is a self-contained unit that you drive. It already has an engine, a cab, and the lot, so there’s no need to hook it up to a separate vehicle and tow it.

There are three types of motorhomes, classified by size. These are Class A, B, and C, but these are not in order of size, which definitely makes things confusing. Whoever came up with the system should probably get fired.

Class A

Class A motorhomes are the biggest. They’re 21 to 45 feet long, can sleep up to eight people, and are often the most luxurious and expensive motorhomes you can buy. They’re typically built on commercial truck or commercial bus chassis.

Class B

Class B motorhomes are the smallest. They’re often known as camper vans or conversion vans because they are often based on production vehicles that have been converted or upfitted. They’re 17 to 19 feet long, sleep up to four people, and prioritize compactness over luxury. Their versatility, low price, and ease of use make them ideal for weekend getaways.

Class C

Class C motorhomes are medium sized. They’re typically built on truck or van cutaway chassis and have sleeping quarters above the cab. Some even have slide-out options. Length varies from 21 to 31 feet. They serve as a good middle-ground for people seeking a getaway-friendly unit that has more space and amenities than a Class B motorhome.

Towable RVs

Towable RVs are not self-powered and need a vehicle to tow them. Consequently, they are also known as trailer RVs. These are typically heavy enough that the vehicle in question must be a pickup truck, though an SUV with a towing package can sometimes do the job. Like motorhomes, there are three types of towable RVs to know about.

Pop-up campers

Also known as folding trailers, these are the smallest types of RVs. They have extendable side sections that fold away during travel, making them easier to transport and store. They are fairly inexpensive compared to other types of RVs. They’re also lightweight and easy to maneuver. This makes them well suited for people who want to go on occasional camping trips.

Travel trailer

Travel trailers are large towable RVs that require a special hitch. These are very versatile — you can find everything from tiny travel trailers that barely sleep one person to 35-foot models with room for eight people. They’re usually affordable compared to similarly-sized motorized SUVs. This only makes sense: after all, you still need a separate vehicle to tow one, it’s illegal to ride in it while in motion, and reversing in one is extremely difficult.

Fifth-wheel trailers

Fifth-wheel trailers are so known because of the extension on the front that extends over the tow vehicle, which connect to a plate that looks like another wheel. They are the largest and most luxurious of the towable RVs, ranging from 20 to 40 feet in length. They often have slide-outs for extra interior space, and thanks to the fifth-wheel layout, can even feature multiple living levels.

So there you have it — all the main types of RVs you should know about. And if you’re wondering if you need a special license to drive them, just head over to this page.