What Does It Mean to Bleed Brakes?

Bleeding the brakes is important to keep this system in great shape

When it comes to brake maintenance, you’re probably familiar with the importance of replacing the brake pads. You might know what “bleeding the brakes” means, however. Here’s a brief overview of what this brake maintenance task is and how to do it.

What it is

According to Your Mechanic blogger Mark Vallet, bleeding the brakes is the process of removing air from the brake line. It helps keep the braking system functioning accurately and smoothly each time your foot presses down on the brake pedal. Per Vallet, most mechanics advise performing this routine maintenance every 2 to 3 years.

How to do it

A bleeder wrench and brake fluid are two essentials you’ll need to bleed your car’s brakes

Bleeding the brakes can be a tricky procedure that is usually best to leave to a certified technician at a dealership. However, here are the basic steps to performing this service, in case you’re curious.

Prep steps

First, check the owner’s manual to determine what brake fluid your vehicle needs. Per Car and Driver’s Tony Quiroga, you’ll typically need two or three 12-ounce cans of brake fluid. You’ll also want to purchase a special tool called a bleeder wrench.

Next, jack up your vehicle. To get started with the process, locate the brake bleeder screw behind each brake. Use the bleeder wrench to gently loosen each screw, then tighten them again. Per Quiroga, you’ll bleed one brake at a time, so this will prevent air from getting into the system.

Put the end of a small piece of 1/4-inch diameter clear tubing over one of the bleeder screws. Then place the other end of the hose in a jar or other container, to catch the fluid.

Involve a friend

You’ll need the help of a friend to perform a brake bleed on your own

Have a friend get behind the wheel of your car and pump the brake pedal a few times when you tell them to. They should pump the brakes a few times until they feel solid resistance, then keep their foot pressed to the pedal. At this point, you’ll want them to shout “pressure!” to let you know this step has been achieved.

Next, use the wrench to open the bleeder screw a bit, as Quiroga advises. You should see brake fluid exiting the tube into the catch container. The brake pedal should start lowering toward the floor, while you’re doing this.

When the pedal reaches the floor, have your helper shout a command like “down!” or “floor!” Immediately tighten the bleeder screw. You’ll then need to check the master cylinder reservoir’s fluid level. If you notice that it’s low, top it off with new brake fluid.

Final steps

Repeat the steps above with each of the other three brakes. As the last step, have your assistant press down on the brakes forcefully, then suddenly release the pressure. While they’re doing so, monitor the fluid in the master cylinder reservoir. Per Quiroga, you’ll see a slight disturbance in the fluid, if the brake bleed was done right.

Though, if you notice a significant disturbance in the fluid, this usually indicates air bubbles. That means you’ll need to perform the bleed again.

