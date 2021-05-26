No Comments

What to Expect at an Exotic Supercar Driving Experience

Ever wanted to be behind the wheel of a luxury supercar?

Photo: Jaguar MENA via Flickr

If you’ve never had the money to drive your dream car, you can find exotic supercar driving experiences across the country. These offer adrenaline junkies a chance to pilot a luxury automobile on a racetrack with no speed limits. If you’ve never visited one of these courses but are curious about them, here’s a broad summary of what they’re typically like.

Classic Car Care: Tips for preserving your vintage model

Know the basics

These closed-course driving experiences put you behind the wheel of an exotic supercar. Depending on which company you choose and what their offerings are, you’ll be able to choose from popular brands like McLaren, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Bentley, and Porsche, and even some higher-end models from Audi or Mercedes.

Most of these businesses are established at specific places throughout the country, including tourist areas like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Orlando, where they have private access to a driving course or track — although a few companies tour throughout the country.

All the availability, offerings, cost, and rules vary by course, location, and company, so the following information is only a basic idea of what to expect.

Signing up and choosing your package

Before you do anything else, visit the website of the driving experience you want to attend, reserving a date, time, and car(s).

Many driving experiences offer discounted admission through websites like Groupon and Living Social, so shop around before signing up to get the best deal, and make sure you read the fine print if you buy one of these discount vouchers.

The more money you spend, the newer and nicer the model you’ll be allowed to drive and the fewer restrictions you’ll have on what you can do. Cheaper packages run under $200 while a multi-car experience can exceed $1,000. Track insurance is sometimes included in the price or will be charged in addition.

Friends and family can attend as spectators by taking pictures from off the course area, typically for free, but sometimes are given the chance to take closer photos from special locations for a small fee ($15-$20).

Call ahead for model availability and qualifications before booking. There are restrictions you should be aware of before paying. To drive the cars, you must be at least 18 years of age (no 16-year-olds with their freshly acquired licenses) with a current driver’s license. There’s typically a 6-ft, 8-inch height limit and 350-pound weight limit. If you’re only going for a ride-along experience as a passenger to a certified driver, you’ll need to be at least 12 years old and 54 inches tall, with a parent signing a waiver for you (if under 18).

Classic Car Spotlight: Learn about the history of the Porsche 911

How to prepare

After you’ve booked, if you’ve been sent any waivers to fill out in advance, print and bring those along on the big day. Other items to bring include your driver’s license, comfortable clothes, long pants (not shorts), closed-toe shoes, and proof of car insurance. Mandatory safety helmets are typically provided by the facility in one-size-fits-all.

What is a luxury driving experience like?

When you arrive at your driving experience, you will be checked in by a staff member, and your registration will be finalized. Arrive around 15 minutes early, unless instructed otherwise.

After a brief waiting time, you will go through a 30-40-minute instructional session that briefs you on the technical aspects and safety regulations of the driving experience. These classes cater to the track you’ll be driving on, the car you’ll be piloting, and who your moderator will be (you will have a professional joining you the entire time). You must follow specified safety rules and procedures or else you could forfeit your admission.

The actual driving starts with a warm-up lap around the track, either driven by yourself or the moderator accompanying you. Once you get the hang of it after a lap, you’re allowed to go as fast as you want (unless told otherwise) for 3-5 laps, depending on what you signed up for.

Before you leave, you will receive memorabilia such as a completion certificate, photos, video of the drive, or any other souvenirs you signed up for. The entire experience lasts 2-3 hours, depending on how many cars you drive.

It may be expensive, but it’s a far more affordable way to drive the car of your dreams and a must-do bucket list item for every gearhead.