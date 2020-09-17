No Comments

What Happens If You Lose Your Gas Cap?

Photo: The News Wheel

Sometimes the rubber tether that attaches a cap to the gas tank breaks or (for older cars, there is no tether), leaving a free-floating gas cap. Nine times out of 10, you will reattach an untethered gas cap without even thinking. It is that inevitable 10th time, though, that will make you ponder, exactly how important is a gas cap?

Car Care: How to sanitize your Chevy

“Sealing off the fuel tank with the gas cap helps your fuel system maintain proper pressure, which in turn helps your car operate smoothly,” according to How Stuff Works writer Cherise Threewitt.

So, without a gas cap, are you destined for a breakdown? Not necessarily, but you will have to deal with some minor inconveniences.

“You might lose a little gas, more likely due to evaporation than to actual spillage, because the filler neck helps prevent sloshing,” Threewitt reports.

Your fuel economy will diminish a bit, too, and because the gas tank is more exposed than usual, it’s at risk for debris or moisture. Depending on the tech in your car, the missing gas cap can influence your car’s performance because it senses something is wrong. If your car is scheduled for an emissions test, make sure you replace the gas cap before your test day or your car will fail.

Although driving without a gas cap will not greatly impact your driving experience, it’s not ideal. You do not want your fuel economy to decrease or make Mother Nature or other people suffer with the gas spilling from your tank.

Thankfully, replacing a gas cap is one automotive repair that is cheap and easy. You can do it yourself. Refer to your owner’s manual for the correct model or consult the parts department at your local dealership for advice.

Go Green: Simple changes to make this year

If you need the rubber tether replaced, you might want to delegate that to a professional.