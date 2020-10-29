No Comments

What Is an Engine Block Heater and Do You Really Need One?

Sub-zero temperatures and engine-block heaters kind of go together

Prepping yourself and your car for frigid temperatures this winter? Here are some helpful guidelines for determining whether you should invest in an engine block heater.

What it is

An engine block heater is a device that helps warm up the engine and its fluids before you start your car, as Lifewire’s Jeremy Laukkonen articulates. It makes it easier to turn on the engine in cold weather while reducing the stress on engine components. And it also helps warm the cabin so the heater is able to blow warm are faster.

When you should get one

According to Markovich, it’s a good idea to invest in an engine block heater if you live in a climate that regularly reaches temperatures at or below 10 degrees Fahrenheit. This tool will help prevent engine fluids from freezing overnight, which in turn, will protect your engine from damage.

Though, if you live in a region where hard freezes are a rare occurrence, you probably don’t need this device. Instead, you might want to invest in a remote starter, as Laukkonen recommends.

Block heater types

Per The Drive’s Tony Markovich, block heaters come in a variety of styles to suit different preferences and skill levels. Two of the easiest-to-install styles are the dipstick heater and engine-warming blanket. A dipstick heater is an alternative dipstick you can use to warm up the engine oil. An engine-warming blanket attaches under the hood; it distributes heat across the entire engine block.

If you don’t mind a more challenging install, you could go with a bolt-on, freeze plug, or in-line coolant heater. A bolt-on heater fastens to the engine block’s exterior and warms the engine via direct contact. A freeze plug heater replaces a conventional freeze plug inside of the engine block. An advantage to this style is that it has closer contact with the coolant.

An inline heater comes in either circulating or non-circulating forms. Both models require you to splice it into the coolant hose, which can be tricky. The circulating type relies on the existing pump to distribute heat throughout the entire engine, while the non-circulating type distributes heat mainly to the coolant area.

