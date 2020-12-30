No Comments

What Is the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System?

Several years ago, you would have needed to pay extra for touch screens, smartphone integration, and other vehicle infotainment features. Today, automakers are expected to provide these as standard equipment. That’s what the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System does. Virtually every Chevy car, truck, and SUV comes standard with this setup, and here are the features and capabilities you can expect from it.

The Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System’s standard features

A color touch screen is the primary way you interact with the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System. At the very least, the screen will be 7 inches wide (measured diagonally). However, some models offer standard 8-inch or 10.2-inch screens. Most Chevrolet vehicles also have buttons on the steering wheel that let you control the volume and other functions. Controls you can operate using voice recognition are standard in most models as well.

On the touch screen’s home screen, you’ll see icons that you can tap to access audio and music playback options, settings, Wi-Fi connectivity, and phone features. Some vehicles also come standard with downloadable in-vehicle apps, cloud-connected personalized user profiles, and climate controls here. Like a smartphone, you can use your finger to swipe through multiple screens.

On every vehicle equipped with the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System, you can connect your phone using Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, or Android Auto. With Bluetooth, a wireless connection allows you to play audio from your phone and make hands-free phone calls. In some vehicles, you can connect multiple devices at one time.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto let you play audio and make calls, too, and they also mirror your phone’s key apps and functions on the touch screen for easy access. In most 2021 models, you can connect your phone wirelessly to use these two systems. Older models require you to plug in with a cord.

Most Chevrolet models also come standard with built-in Wi-Fi hotspot capabilities and a variety of connected services. Keep in mind, though, that you’ll need to fork over subscription fees for these.

Chevrolet infotainment upgrades

Most Chevrolet vehicles also offer enhanced versions of the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System — typically indicated by “Plus” or “Premium.” These upgraded systems give you extra features like high-definition (and enlarged) touch screens and built-in navigation. If the model doesn’t already come standard with enhanced voice recognition, cloud-based personal profiles, or in-vehicle apps, these features will also be included as part of a higher-end Plus or Premium system.

Chevrolet’s infotainment upgrade options also include SiriusXM satellite radio capability and connected navigation features. Like connected services and Wi-Fi, though, you’ll have to subscribe to these at extra cost.

