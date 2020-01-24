No Comments

What Is the Significance of Ground Clearance?

2019 Eclipse Cross

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Ground clearance is a commonly used term in the automotive industry, particularly when it comes to off-road vehicles. As such, before deciding on your next vehicle, it’s a good idea to know what ground clearance is and why it’s so important.

Ground clearance defined

In technical terms, ground clearance is the minimum amount of distance between the bottom of the vehicle body and the ground. That is to say this dimension, also referred to as ride height, is how far the lowermost area of your vehicle is from the road.

When a manufacturer lists a vehicle’s ground clearance, it usually is referring to that distance at a time when the vehicle is empty. This means that you’ll likely have less ground clearance when your vehicle is filled with passengers and cargo.

Significance of the dimension

High ride height is useful particularly when you’re driving on rough or rocky terrain. With lots of ground clearance, the underbelly of the vehicle is less likely to hit the ground. With little ground clearance, the underbelly may scrape against a bump in the road and potentially cause damage.

Because you sit up taller in a vehicle with a higher ride height, you can also have more visibility. You will be able to see over the vehicles that are lower to the road and can accordingly spot a traffic jam from further away.

The one downside of having a higher ride height is that the center of gravity is raised. This can make it easier for the vehicle to roll over. As such, it’s important to practice safe driving habits, just as you should in every vehicle

Powerful sports cars and sedans tend to sit low to the ground, proving great handling. On the other hand, hatchbacks and SUVs especially have high ride heights, making them excellent options for family adventures on and off the road.