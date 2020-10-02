No Comments

What Should I Do If I See Roadkill on the Street?

It’s a sad thing to see a dead animal on the road that’s been hit by a car, but it’s also a hazard to other vehicles. If that deer or groundhog isn’t removed, it’s an obstruction that people will serve to avoid or could run over and lose control of the wheel. So if you see recent roadkill lying in the street, here’s what you should do to have it removed.

What should you do if you pass a dead animal on the street?

Some wildlife removal organizations recommend stopping your car and moving the deceased animal to the side of the road, but there are some potential dangers with doing that. It may not be safe for you to park your car and walk into the middle of the road, such as if it’s a highway or crowded intersection.

If you don’t have the proper protection or gear to move the animal (e.g., proper gloves), you could expose yourself to diseases it’s carrying. It’s especially a health and sanitation risk if the animal is decaying and its innards drip or smear onto your clothes.

Instead of risking your health and safety by removing the carcass yourself, take a mental note of where the roadkill is so you can describe the location, and then pull over at a spot like a gas station to report it so a properly equipped professional can dispose of it.

Who should you call for roadkill removal?

There isn’t one exclusive phone number you can memorize to call and report a dead animal wherever you are. Every state, region, and city has its own team responsible for cleaning up roadkill — and thus, the contact information varies depending on where you’re located.

This organization may be an area’s animal control, the animal welfare league, street maintenance department, department of environmental protection, public safety department, game and wildlife management, or some other dedicated group.

If you’re tempted to take the easy solution and call 911, wait. Most municipalities discourage people from calling 911 for this unless the carcass is large and blocking traffic, posing a clear danger on the road. If the animal is small and won’t cause an accident if ran over, don’t make an emergency call.

If you’re traveling, it might not be obvious where you currently are. Your best solution is to use GPS to determine where you are, and then use Google to find that area’s roadkill removal hotline.

It’s important that a carcass be removed from the road quickly. Not only is it a hazard to drivers who will swerve to avoid it, it can also attract other animals to feast on the remains and thus put themselves in danger. So instead of assuming that someone else will call, take the initiative and make that call yourself — even if it’s not convenient.