What Am I Supposed To Do if My Rental Car Breaks Down?

Renting a car while on vacation can be a great way to explore your destination. But what if your rental car breaks down during your travels? Here’s what to do before and after a breakdown to avoid paying a hefty price.

Prepare ahead of time

Before getting a rental car, check to see if your car insurance will cover roadside assistance for a rental car. You can also call any automobile associations you belong to as well as your credit card company to find out if they offer any benefits related to rental cars. If none of them provide benefits, consider purchasing travel insurance with rental car coverage.

Read the fine print

Once you choose a vehicle from a rental car company, be sure to thoroughly look over its terms and conditions. Specifically, check to see which repairs fall under Collision Damage Waiver coverage and which are exempt from this coverage. Doing so will give you a good idea of what you will have to pay for if your vehicle breaks down.

In addition, ask if your rental rate includes roadside assistance and if the company will honor any coverage you already have. It’s also a good idea to ascertain exactly what the company would like you to do if you experience any maintenance issues.

Be honest with the company

In the event that your vehicle breaks down during your trip, be sure to call the rental car company. If you are able to get the vehicle back on the road, the company will likely request that you drive it to a nearby car rental office or airport.

If the vehicle is undrivable, explain your situation to the company and wait for assistance. The company may help you itself or it may give you the authorization to get your car towed. It’s important to have authorization for all repairs and other services as well as to keep records of these services so you can be appropriately reimbursed.

While you hopefully will never have a breakdown in your rental car, being prepared for one can make the experience a lot less stressful and confusing.