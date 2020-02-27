No Comments

What You Should Do If A Car Hits Your Pet

For a pet owner, one of the scariest situations you can experience is a car hitting your pet. While this is a situation you hopefully never have to face, it’s a good idea to keep these tips in mind on what to do if a car hits your pet.

Determine the severity of the situation

If after getting hit by a car your pet is in clear pain or is struggling to move, you need to take them to the vet as soon as possible. There are many vets that offer emergency services 24/7, so you should be able to find a location that’s open. Be sure to also call ahead to let the vet know what happened, so they can prepare for your arrival.

If your pet seems to be acting normal and showing no signs of pain, you may not have to rush to the vet office. However, you should still call the vet and ask for their recommendations because they can best decide what kind of care your pet needs.

Be gentle with your pet

If your pet is hurt in any way, you need to be very careful when taking them to the vet. The last thing you want is to be rough or move the pet in a way that exacerbates their injuries. Some pets may also act more aggressively and bite or scratch you when in pain, so a muzzle may make it easier to transport your pet.

Know the possibilities

If a car hits your pet, they likely will have bone fractures, which could cause pain when moving. In a less severe collision, your pet may have muscle sprains, which could also be painful. If surgery is required in either scenario, you could end up paying lots of money at the vet, so you want to consider purchasing pet insurance upon getting your pet.

Hopefully, you will never experience this terrible situation, but it’s a good idea to be prepared and to implement ways to prevent your pet from reaching the street.