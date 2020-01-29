No Comments

How to Replace Your Stolen or Lost Driver’s License

With states requiring compliance with the REAL ID Act by the end of 2020, be sure to find out what paperwork you need to replace your driver’s license before heading into the DMV

Photo: Judit Klein

Panic will undoubtedly ensue when you realize you’ve lost your driver’s license. As one of your most important pieces of identification and your legal ticket to drive, your driver’s license seems irreplaceable. But, it’s not. With the following steps from PopSugar writer Nicole Yi, you’ll be able to replace your driver’s license, somewhat hassle-free, and be back on the road in no time.

First step, don’t dawdle or waste too much time panicking. There is no time like ASAP to replace your license, Yi advises. Since your license is a small blueprint of your identity, report it stolen to the police.

Contact your DMV office, and find out if you’ll need to make an appointment. If an appointment isn’t necessary, make getting there a top priority. While you’re on the phone or checking the DMV’s website to figure out your options, find out what paperwork is needed to replace your driver’s license. The last thing you want is to waste time standing in line at the office just to discover you’re missing a document. Replacing your driver’s license will cost you, and it varies by state. Check the DMV’s site for the fee amount and most importantly what types of payment are accepted.

“But with some states requiring a Real ID by the end of 2020, you should check your DMV site for a list of necessary documents that may include an official passport, birth certificate, and a permanent resident card — not copies!” warns Yi.

Make your time in line count and use it to fill out the required form or forms, advises Yi. You’ll save some time when you’re face to face with the DMV representative.

“You will get a receipt after paying and/or an interim license that’s valid until you receive your replacement in the mail. Expect it to arrive in two weeks to two months, depending on your state,” Yi writes.

