What to Do If Your Car Gets Stuck In a Ditch

Whether you’ve slid into a ditch because of slippery conditions or swerved into it due to defensive driving, when your car is stuck, it’s easy to panic. Here are some tips help you stay safe and get back on the road as soon as possible.

Safety first

As soon as you find yourself in a ditch, hit the hazard lights. It’s important to make yourself as visible as possible to prevent other vehicles from crashing into you. Also, check on yourself and your passengers to ensure that everyone is okay. Pay particular attention to headaches, neck and back pain, stomach pain, and heart attack symptoms, including chest tightness and shortness of breath. Accident injuries aren’t always immediately apparent, so if you suspect a serious injury, don’t delay in calling for medical help.

Try to maneuver out

For the best chance of getting your car out of the ditch by yourself, remove all excess weight from your vehicle. That means passengers, cargo, and the spare tire, if you’re carrying one. Be sure to disengage the parking brake, too, if you had it on before. And before you attempt to drive out of the ditch, look out for traffic that may interfere with you. A passenger outside the car may be able to help you keep an eye on traffic.

Get some traction

Still stuck? You may need to help your vehicle get a grip. If you’ve got sand or kitty litter in your trunk for traction during the winter, now’s the time to break it out and spread it around your car’s tires. If you don’t have that on hand, try using cardboard boxes or floor mats. And if you don’t want to sacrifice your car’s floor mats, you may be able to find some at a nearby gas station.

Call a professional

When all else fails, call a tow truck. You may want to contact your insurance provider for recommendations on a reliable towing service. After you call for a tow, you’ll have a while to make preparations. While you’re waiting, remove your valuables or any items you’ll need later, such as phone chargers or reading glasses. It’s also a good idea to document the damage to your car with your cell phone camera. These pictures can help with your insurance claim later.

