What to Do If Your Car Is Stolen

It’s happened to the best of us: That panicky moment where you go to where you last parked your car to find that it’s not there. Most times, you’ll find that you’re a row over from where you actually parked and your car is safe and sound, but there’s always the possibility that your car has been stolen. If you were the victim of car theft, would you know what to do?

While vehicle thefts have been trending down over the last few decades, the Insurance Information Institute reports that 721,885 vehicles were stolen in 2019 (the most recent year for which statistics are available). That equates to almost 1.4 vehicles stolen every minute. If you’re the unlucky victim of this crime, here’s what you need to do.

Think through the alternatives

Before you take action to report your car as stolen, think through any other scenarios that could have happened and check them off. Has your spouse or roommate taken your car without asking you first? Were you parked illegally, and could your car have been towed? Are you sure that’s where you saw it last and that you’re not looking in the wrong place?

Call the police

If your car really was stolen, time is of the essence. Call the police right away to file a report. Be prepared to give a detailed description of the car, including VIN, license plate number, and your driver’s license info, if possible. In most cases, the police will add your car’s information to a national database, making it difficult for the thief to re-title or sell your car.

Use technology

Vehicles like the 2021 Toyota Sienna come with Stolen Vehicle Locator, which can help recover your vehicle using GPS

Photo: Toyota

Many modern cars have technology that keeps track of your car — think Toyota Safety Connect or GM OnStar. Toyota Safety Connect includes Stolen Vehicle Locator, which allows you to notify the automaker’s response center so they can help authorities locate your vehicle using GPS.

Notify your insurance company

This step is sometimes overlooked in the chaos of the moment, but it’s particularly important to protect yourself in case the thief causes any damage or injury using your car. You’ll need to provide a description of the car and any personal property left inside of it, along with the location of all sets of keys for the car.

Notify your lender

If the car is leased or still has an outstanding loan on it, you’ll need to tell the dealership or financial institution about the theft. If your car is totaled or not found, the lender will work with the insurance company on reimbursement.

If found, have your car inspected

Hopefully you’ll be able to recover your car with the help of the police. Once recovered, you need to have it inspected by a mechanic even if it appears to be in good shape. The thief could have stolen important parts from your car, or it could have been involved in an incident that damaged its structural integrity.

To help protect your car from theft, check out these tips for avoiding car theft before it even happens. We hope you never need the tips we’ve provided here, but it’s always better to be prepared than to be caught completely off guard.