No Comments

What to Do If Your Car’s Brakes Lock Up While Driving

Advice for safely maintaining control of your vehicle if the brakes seize

Keep your foot off the clutch pedal when you’re not shifting gears

It’s easy to take for granted how truly dangerous it is to drive a metal machine at 65 mph, but you can quickly be reminded of that truth when you lose control of the vehicle at high speeds. Your car’s brakes locking up is one of the scariest ways that control can suddenly, unexpectedly be snatched from you, and you’re left in a metal box barreling down the road.

To prepare you for that dangerous situation were it ever to happen, read this article to know what you should do if your car’s brakes seize while you’re driving.

Prevent Brake Problems from Happening: Look for these signs to replace your car’s brakes

How to safely respond when your brakes stop working

If your car’s bakes lock up, remain calm; panicking will cause you to react erratically will only worsen your response to the situation.

Here’s what Driver’s Ed Guru advises doing in this situation. Turn on your emergency blinkers and honk the horn so nearby drivers know something is wrong and give you extra space. Turn off the cruise control (if it’s activated) and release the acceleration/gas pedal so your car’s speed gradually decreases.

If you’re on a highway, move to the shoulder and decelerate there so you’re not in the midst of traffic. Continue steering properly the whole time.

If you’re in a residential or business area with intersections, you’ll need to slow down sooner and more quickly. Here’s how you can do that. Gradually downshift your car from ‘D’ to ‘3’ to ‘2’ to ‘1’ (do not put your car in park or reverse while moving). Hold your foot on the brake pedal in case your car’s anti-lock brake system decides to kick in.

Photo: The News Wheel

Pump the pedal to build up pressure. Slow your vehicle even more by applying the parking brake (if moving below 40 mph).

Look for safe places where you can pull over that will slow the vehicle down, like gravel roads or flat, grassy fields. Do not turn your car off until it comes to a complete stop — or close enough that you can shift into park and apply the emergency brake.

The reason behind the bakes locking up may be a number of things, from the calipers seizing to the brake cable locking to fluid being low. Have your car towed to a garage where it can be diagnosed and fixed before you drive it again.

Safe Car Maintenance Tips: Getting the most out of the car battery