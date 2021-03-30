What To Do With Turn Signal Troubles
Your car’s turn signal has a rhythmic cadence that can lull you into forgetting it is even on, an embarrassing gaffe every driver has experienced. So, when it makes its presence known with a faster beat than usual, it definitely gets your attention and makes you wonder what’s wrong.
“Although the circuit is simple enough, it’s designed with precise calculations for the circuit’s voltage, current, and resistance. Altering any of these factors can cause a change in blinker speed,” according to NAPA writer Blair Lampe.
Faulty equipment
Your turn signal misfiring may be the result of a bad bulb. This is the most common cause, according to Lampe, and you may be able to spot broken filament or clouded glass, signals your bulb is no good.
Generic parts
If you have recently visited the mechanic for a bulb replacement, you might have driven off with an aftermarket part that does not gel with your car’s system causing it to act differently than it should.
“Avoid replacing halogen bulbs with LEDs and upgrading to aftermarket parts that add additional lighting or don’t factor the blinkers into account,” Lampe warns.
Damaged connection
If the bulb or recent repair are not the reasons for your turn signal issue, you need to check the wiring. If the wiring shows signs of corrosion or damage or seems loose, your turn signal’s blinking speed can become altered.
“Relays and flashers can go bad with time, water damage, excessive heat, and other environmental stresses,” according to Lampe.
Although a turn signal that blinks quicker than it should is annoying, restoring it back to its original rhythm is not too complicated. When in doubt or if you are wary of trying to fix your speedy turn signal yourself, seek advice from an automotive professional.
