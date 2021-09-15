No Comments

What Types of Tires Are Best for Off-Roading?

Photo: Manfred Richter via Pixabay

If you’re new to off-roading, you might be wondering what types of tires you should use for your rugged adventures. Find out the three main types of off-road tires that enthusiasts use to help you make an informed purchasing decision as you ready your SUV or 4×4 for rougher excursions.

3 main types of tires for off-roading

All-Terrain tires

All-terrain tires are an excellent option for flexible driving – they’re suited for the daily commute as well as off-road weekend adventures. But what are the best all-season tires for your vehicle? https://t.co/s7mE3E0LpG #Automotive #Automoblog #AD pic.twitter.com/Ew7g03kSoV — Automoblog (@Automoblog) September 15, 2021

As their name implies, all-terrain tires are designed to handle different geography and road conditions, from snowy and muddy roads to gravel roads and sandy dunes. The tires have an open-tread design characterized by large blocks and deep grooves with a smaller center block for noise reduction and greater grip on asphalt roads, as United Tires LLC confirms. Reinforced sidewalls give strength and resilience to the tires so they last you for many years to come.

AT tires also have the most durable tread of all the off-road tire types, if longevity is important to you. And this tire type easily transitions from street driving to off-roading, if you prefer to use just one set of tires on your vehicle instead of switching between street tires and off-road ones

Mud-Terrain tires

The Toyo Open Country M/T 35 Inch Mud-Terrain Tires are the same ones we use on our #Jeep! https://t.co/4U5ewqkA1k pic.twitter.com/4OG5NTnzY1 — Black Dog Mods (@blackdogmods) July 7, 2016

If the off-road trails you’ll be frequenting tend to be muddy and/or uneven, then go with this off-road tire type. MT tires have wider blocks and channels than AT tires do, so any dirt you plow through will quickly pass through the tire’s grooves to eliminate wheelspin and provide you with optimum traction, as Radial Tire Service shares.

Sand tires

Traverse over dunes with confidence when you outfit your ride with sand tires, as 4WheelOnline.com suggests. This tire type is distinctly different than AT and MT tires. They tend to have a paddle style design or a Baja style design with an easy fallout tread pattern to help your vehicle more easily “float” on sandy terrain without sinking. And sand tires have a wider build and the sidewall is flexible to allow the tire to flex when you lower the air pressure in prep for dune excursions.

Discover a few more ways to prepare for your first off-road adventure. Then check out these tips for off-roading on rocky trails.