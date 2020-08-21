No Comments

What’s New — and What’s Not — in Hyundai’s 2021 Lineup

The Elantra N Line is new to the Hyundai lineup for 2021

Photo: Hyundai

Hyundai had a busy 2020 model year. It released the all-new Venue and Palisade SUVs, redesigned the Sonata sedan and Ioniq electric/hybrid line, and came out with the high-performance Veloster N. For 2021, Hyundai is taking things a bit slower — but that doesn’t mean the brand is resting on its laurels.

Hyundai’s Newest SUV: Discover the best reasons to buy the 2020 Venue

Earlier this year, Hyundai debuted the next-generation 2021 Elantra, and the Elantra Hybrid and Elantra N Line aren’t far behind. The Sonata N Line sedan is also expected to arrive later this year. Big changes are in store for the Santa Fe SUV, and a few other models are also receiving notable updates.

Read on for a comprehensive look at what you can expect from the 2021 Hyundai model lineup.

The all-new 2021 Hyundai Elantra

Photo: Hyundai

All-new models

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra has been completely redesigned with a longer, lower, and wider stance and a “four-door coupe” look. It also debuts technologies like Hyundai Digital Key, enhanced natural voice recognition, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The first-ever 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid builds on the new Elantra with hybrid power, fuel efficiency that tops 50 mpg, and a multi-link rear suspension.

The 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line comes with a 201-horsepower turbo engine, an independent rear suspension, unique N Line design details, and interior touches like a spoked steering wheel and sport seats.

The 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line will be unveiled later this year. Expect an enhanced powertrain, special N Line design features, and more from this new model.

Hyundai’s Flagship SUV: Here’s what you need to know about the 2020 Palisade

The updated 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Photo: Hyundai

Refreshed or updated models

A few big upgrades are coming for the 2021 Hyundai Veloster N. This hatchback is receiving a new eight-speed wet dual-clutch transmission, expanded performance features, and newly standard SmartSense safety technologies.

The 2021 Hyundai Sonata is adding a new standard power-adjustable front passenger seat, offering optional 19-inch wheels, and expanding the availability of the Safe Exit Warning feature.

The 2021 Hyundai Venue is losing the six-speed manual transmission option for its SE trim. The SEL trim’s available Convenience Package features will now be standard, including a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Warning with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Warning, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

The 2021 Hyundai Kona will offer a new Night Edition with a 1.6-liter turbo engine, 18-inch semi-gloss black alloy wheels, LED lighting, and black interior and exterior accents.

Significant changes are planned for the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe. Hyundai referred to this model as “the redesigned fourth-generation Santa Fe” in June, but more recent information from the automaker suggests that a less-sweeping update is on the way. Either way, more details should be forthcoming later in the year.

The 2021 Hyundai Palisade is adding a Calligraphy trim with luxurious features, and it’s also expanding the availability of tech features that were formerly limited to higher trims.

The Hyundai Tucson might be in line for a complete redesign in 2022

Photo: Hyundai

Carryover models

The 2021 Hyundai Accent is receiving a few exterior paint color changes, but no major updates are expected.

Unlike the Veloster N, the 2021 Hyundai Veloster remains unchanged from 2020.

Due to its late arrival, the 2021 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid isn’t in line for any changes in the new model year.

The 2021 Hyundai IONIQ, which was completely redesigned for 2020, is losing one paint color option and gaining another.

The 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric will continue as-is for another year.

The 2021 Hyundai Tucson was rumored to be all-new, but those changes apparently won’t arrive until the 2022 model year.

The 2021 Hyundai Nexo carries on with no changes.

Looking forward to more information on the all-new Sonata N Line or refreshed Santa Fe? Keep your eyes on The News Wheel this fall for all the latest details on Hyundai’s new and updated 2021 models.