What’s New on the 2021 Infiniti Lineup

Photo: INFINITI

Despite new release postponements, Infiniti hasn’t slacked off when it comes to keeping its lineup fresh. Here’s a look at what’s new across the automaker’s 2021 model lineup.

2021 Infiniti Q50

Photo: INFINITI

The Infiniti lineup’s entry-level sedan received a trim level reshuffle. The 2021 model now offers the Sensory trim level, which slots between the mid-level Luxe trim and the range-topping Red Sport. The Sensory comes standard with built-in navigation, and sports a performance-inspired exterior design, with many of the same features as the Red Sport. These include its angular lower air intakes, its twin exhausts, and its two-toned rear diffuser.

The mid-grade Luxe trim level now comes standard with additional safety tech. For the latest model year, it now offers the Intelligent Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, along with a haptic steering wheel for models equipped with Lane Departure Warning. You can also opt for the newly available Seat & Sound package on the Luxe trim level — it adds luxuries like a Bose 16-speaker stereo, leather upholstery, and enhanced ambient lighting.

On top of these updates, the Q60 now offers two additional exterior colors: Slate Gray and Grand Blue.

2021 Infiniti Q60

Photo: Infiniti

The Q60 gained standard rain-sensing wipers for its base trim level, along with a heap of new tech tools for the Luxe trim level. This mid-grade trim now offers Blind Spot Warning, Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and an Around View Monitor system. The range-topping Red Sport model also received a few interior refinements, including advanced climate control system, redesigned matte black carbon fiber accents, along with a new gloss black grille surround on the outside.

And much like the Q50, the Q60 also added Slate Gray and Grand Blue to its exterior color palette for the 2021 model year. Dynamic Sunstone Red is now available on the Luxe trim level.

2021 Infiniti QX50

Photo: INFINITI

The latest model of the QX50 comes standard with a Wi-Fi hotspot, acoustic laminated front side glass, additional airbags, and the Automatic Collision Notification with an emergency call feature, which is designed to help in the event of an accident.

If you upgrade to the Luxe trim, you’ll enjoy newly standard heated seats, along with Intelligent Cruise Control, Blind Spot Intervention, Lane Departure Prevention, Distance Control Assist, and ProPILOT Assist for hands-free highway driving.

The Essential trim level gained standard Traffic Sign Recognition, while the Sensory grade now features a head-up display. The Sensory model now comes with Direct Adaptive Steering and the Climate Package, while the Autograph model now comes with the Tow Package when equipped with AWD.

2021 Infiniti QX80

Photo: INFINITI

2021 was a pretty big year for the QX80 — it gained new trim levels, along with a standard Smart Rearview Mirror on every grade. This handy features a live camera feed, so you can see behind the vehicle when your view would normally be obstructed by passengers or cargo.

The new range-topping grade offers premium materials, like semi-aniline leather, signature 22-inch wheels, and the Hydraulic Body Motion Control System for added stability. The new mid-level Premium Select trim sports unique exterior features first seen on the Edition 30 model, such as contrasting dark chrome and black highlights across the exterior.

All of these 2021 models are now available on dealership lots.