What’s New on the 2022 Infiniti Q60?

Q60 RED SPORT 400 AWD shown in Majestic White featuring 20-inch accessory alloy wheels

Photo: Infiniti

The 2021 Infiniti Q60 came with some fairly major upgrades, so it’s no shock that the 2022 model is largely a carryover model. Notably, the Infiniti Q60 now boasts standard wireless Apple CarPlay for the latest model year.

Meet the 2022 Infiniti Q60

In addition to its new wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity, the Q60 comes with a dual touch-screen infotainment system running INFINITI InTouch software. While Android Auto is also supported, Android users will still have to connect their devices via USB. No matter how you access your favorite playlists or music streaming services, you can enjoy them with the 13-speaker Bose Performance Series audio system with Centerpoint surround sound.

Design options

The Q60’s looks remain the same as last year’s model. It still has the same flowing bodylines, aggressive headlights, and exterior color options, including Dynamic Sunstone Red, Grand Blue, Pure White, Majestic White, Graphite Shadow, Slate Gray, Black Obsidian, and Midnight Black.

On the inside, the Q60 comes standard with leatherette seats, you can upgrade for semi-aniline leather upholstery, brushed aluminum interior trim accents, and a whole swath of signature upgrades found on the RED SPORT 400 model.

The RED SPORT 400 dons exclusive 20-inch wheels, red-painted calipers, and brushed satin exhaust finishers on the outside, as well as a Matte Black Carbon Fiber interior trim design, accompanied by Dark Chrome accents.

Powertrain and performance

Every Q60 is powered by a VR-series 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. At the Pure, and Luxe trim levels, it channels 300 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque through a seven-speed automatic transmission with Downshift Rev Matching and manual shift mode for a more engaging ride. On the RED SPORT 400 model, can unleash 400 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque.



All trims offer Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive, but come standard with rear-wheel drive.

The 2022 Infiniti Q60 starts at $41,750. That’s $100 more than its 2021 starting price tag.