Wheel Size Impacts Battery Range of Electric Vehicles

From saving money on fuel to lowering driving footprints, electric vehicles offer many benefits. To capitalize on the performance of your EV, you should look to its foundation. The size of your EV’s wheels can impact its efficiency, handling, and battery range.

Since tires bear the weight of a vehicle, it’s important your car’s tires are up for the challenge. An EV weighs more than a car powered by a conventional engine due to the size of the EV’s battery. And you don’t want to interrupt the silent crawl of an EV by choosing tires that are the wrong size. If the tires are too small or big for your EV, they can screech.

“An ideal tire will not only improve efficiency, but it will also provide better handling, cornering, braking, grip, and performance,” reports Fossbytes.com writer Shaheer Anwar.

You’ll also want tires that deliver low rolling resistance.

“Higher rolling resistance means more energy is needed to move the car forward and hence less battery range,” Anwar adds. (Even if you’re driving a gasoline-powered car, you’d want your tires to have low rolling resistance to bolster its efficiency).

Bigger wheels are not always better, though. Although bigger wheels accommodate wider tires and grip the road better, they will deplete the battery range of an EV that’s equipped with a small engine. Instead of the advantageous low rolling resistance you want, you’ll end up with higher rolling resistance.

The material of the tire also impacts its grip. Thankfully, today’s tires feature a new component — silica.

“Silica offers less friction; its molecules are bouncy, which in turn provides low rolling resistance, whereas carbon tires due to friction offer high rolling resistance. Furthermore, when burned carbon tires contribute greatly to emissions,” Anwar reports.

Depending on what you value from your vehicle will help determine what type of tires you should have on your EV. Small tires are better for efficiency while performance is maximized by bigger wheels, notes Anwar.