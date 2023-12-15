No Comments

When Buying a Used Car, Always Avoid These Deal-Breaker Red Flags

Photo: The News Wheel

Buying a used car can save you a lot of money on a great vehicle. But, buying the wrong pre-owned car will actually lose you a lot of cash by being a money pit. How do you avoid purchasing a lemon from a car dealership? Here are the deal-breakers that should act as red flags when you shop for a used sedan, truck, or SUV.

The car doesn’t drive well

This is why it’s always vital to test-drive a used car instead of buying it online without seeing it in person. Driving it on the local streets and highways will alert you of any powertrain or drivetrain. Look for:

Suspicious noises from under the hood like knocking, squealing, groaning, or clicking

Unexpecting revving or struggling to change gears (transmission issues)

Sluggish acceleration

Rough idling

A smoking, coughing exhaust system

These issues might be fixable, but do you really want to buy a car that needs costly fixes before you can drive it?

There’s damage that may be more than cosmetic

A dirty or stinky car cabin is common in used cars; one that has a musky smell is a deal-breaker. That’s because a mildew scent can be evidence of water damage. You can also spot water damage in the glovebox, under the seats, and around the spare tire in the trunk.

Such damage is majorly problematic because modern cars are chock-full of electronic and electrical components. Even if these parts function fine, the upholstery could be rotting.

On the vehicle exterior, look for rust — especially if the car spent time on snow-covered, salt-heavy roads. Many rusty cars look better than they are underneath because of the many plastic panels and bumpers on today’s vehicles. Look for frame rust along the axles, door sills, rocker panels, cross member, and other undercarriage areas.

You notice signs of poor maintenance

Only buy used cars that have been properly serviced by their prior owners. How can you tell if a used vehicle has been neglected or abused? Fluids like motor oil and brake fluid are gunky or depleted. The filters are disgustingly filthy. The owner has no receipts or evidence of service.

Inconsistent cosmetics should also tip you off to slapdash accident repairs, such as mismatched paint jobs or contrasting headlamp conditions.

If you notice any of these alarming signs on a used car for sale, you’re better off looking at a different vehicle. The best way to avoid these pitfalls is to only shop at a car dealership that you trust.