When Is the Most Affordable Time to Rent a Car?

Certain travel dates correspond to cheaper rental car fees

Photo: Marijana via Pixabay

Planning a road trip to a new destination you have yet to see here in the States? Here’s a brief overview of when you’ll find the cheapest car rental rates, as well as some other strategies to save some cash on your rental.

Best times of the year to snag a cheap rental car

One of the best strategies to save money on a rental car is to travel during the off-season, as The Avail Blog team suggests. Each destination will have different off-season dates, so make sure to research which period of the year that your destination tends to be the least crowded.

Certain months of the year tend to be off-season, depending on where you’re going. For many locations in the U.S., November through March tends to be off-season for tourists, as TourRadar.com’s Ashley Nitransky confirms.

It’s also important to take school break dates into consideration. If you want to steer clear of student crowds, avoid trip dates that occur during spring break and winter holidays, as The Avail Blog Team advises. And refrain from planning a summer vacation if you want to enjoy your destination when it’s less congested with families whose kids are on summer break.

How far in advance to book a car

The earlier you book a rental car, the more likely you are to secure an affordable rental vehicle that fits your needs and preferences. Rentalcars.com suggests booking a rental car three to six months before your trip dates. Though, Kayak.com recommends booking as early as six to 12 months before your trip, especially if you need an extra-large vehicle with very specific features for your vacation.

More tips to save money on a rental car

Here’s a handful of other strategies to help you get a good deal on a rental car for an upcoming road trip, as NBC News contributor Nicole Spector shares.

Leverage membership discounts, especially if you have a AAA, AARP, or Costco membership

If you’re traveling with a young child, bring their carseat instead of renting one from the car rental company

Refrain from booking your rental through an airport, since these locations have pricier rental fees

Educate yourself on hidden costs associated with car rentals. Then refresh your mind on how to return a rental car once you’re done with it.

