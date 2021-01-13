No Comments

When Will the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox and Traverse Be Released?

Chevy says both of these refreshed SUV models are coming soon

The 2022 Chevrolet Equinox RS

Photo: Chevrolet

Whatever happened to the refreshed Chevrolet Equinox and Traverse? Both SUVs debuted their facelifts in 2020 and were expected to arrive this past summer as 2021 models, but they were both delayed as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. These two vehicles will now come out as 2022 models in the summer and early fall.

2022 Chevrolet Equinox arrives this summer

CNET reports that the 2022 Chevrolet Equinox will show up first at dealerships this year. A specific date hasn’t been announced for the two-row compact SUV, but it’s expected to be sometime this summer.

The updated Equinox gets a fairly significant makeover, showing off new front and rear fascia designs, LED headlamps, and a more intimidating grille. It will also be available in a sporty new RS trim with black exterior accents and red interior stitching.

For 2022, the Equinox is keeping its standard 1.5-liter turbo engine. It’s also bringing back an available 2.0-liter turbo after dropping that option for 2021. These engines come paired with either a six-speed or nine-speed automatic transmission.

The 2022 Chevrolet Traverse Premier

Photo: Chevrolet

2022 Chevrolet Traverse due in third quarter

Per CNET, the 2022 Chevrolet Traverse will go on sale in the third quarter — so expect a late summer or early fall arrival for this midsize three-row SUV.

The Traverse’s refreshed look incorporates standard LED lighting and new fascia designs. The interior receives new seat choices, along with available wireless capability for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The standard powertrain remains the same across trim levels for the 2022 Traverse: a 3.6-liter V6 connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

For 2021, both the Equinox and the Traverse received the newly standard Chevy Safety Assist package with six advanced driver-assist features. This will carry over for each model into the new model year.

For more details on features and specs, pricing, and release dates for the upcoming Equinox and Traverse, keep following our coverage here at The News Wheel.