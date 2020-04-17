No Comments

When Can You Safely Take a Road Trip Again?

Planning the trip

Photo: Francesco Paggiaro

If you’re one of the many Americans with plans to travel later in the year, you’re likely wondering if you’ll still be able to travel or if you’ll be forced to cancel your vacation, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Before making the decision to schedule or cancel your next trip, it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with these signs, which indicate that you can safely take a road trip again.

The government gives the okay

The Department of State has issued a Level 4 health advisory, which indicates that you should avoid traveling outside of the U.S. Furthermore, many states have stay-at-home orders, which restrict all non-essential travel. Once the Department of State rescinds the advisory and stay-at-home orders are no longer in effect, you’ll have a better chance of being able to safely embark on your road trip.

Other countries reduce travel restrictions

If you’re still hesitant about driving across the country after your state stops advising social distancing or ordering you to stay at home, consider waiting for other countries to give the all-clear. After several other countries agree that it’s alright to travel again, you can feel more confident going on your road trip.

Businesses reopen

When non-essential workers can return to their offices, students can take classes in-person, and you can eat inside a restaurant again, it may mean that life is going back to normal. If this is the case, you may also be able to resume planning your travels.

It’s likely that you won’t be able to safely take a fun family road trip for at least another few months. When that time comes, be sure that these aforementioned signs occur and that you feel personally ready to travel before hitting the road.