Where Do I Find My Car’s VIN Number?

How to locate your vehicle’s unique identification number

Photo: The News Wheel

Every car, truck, SUV, and other type of vehicle has its own one-of-a-kind code that distinguishes it from every other one that’s been created — even identical units from the same model year. It’s important to know where to find your car’s VIN number, so here’s a quick guide to locating it.

Where the vehicle identification number is located on your car

The VIN code may be displayed in one of a handful of places on your car — sometimes on more than one.

The most common location is near the engine. Approach the windshield from outside your car on the driver’s side. There’s probably a metal plaque on the dashboard where it meets the base of the windshield. It should show the 17-digit VIN and a corresponding barcode.

If there isn’t a panel there, you’ll have to do some more searching. Check for a sticker or plaque in the driver’s door jamb or where the door meets the frame. If it’s not there either (which is unlikely), it’s going to be under the hood. Pop the hood and look at the front of the large metal engine block. There will definitely be a small panel inscribed with the ID code there.

How to determine the VIN if you’re not near your car

If you’re asked what your car’s VIN is and you aren’t close to your vehicle to check it directly, there are other methods you can use to determine its ID number.

If you have your wallet or purse with you, pull out your auto insurance card. It should list the 17-digit code to confirm you have coverage for that exact vehicle you drive. If you have an app you use with the auto insurance, it will be listed in your account info.

If you’re at home, look in your car’s paperwork file. The VIN will be listed on the title and registration logged with the DMV.

The vehicle identification number is used for vehicle history reports, insurance coverage, title transfers, and other data tracking. If you’re curious to learn how the letters and numbers are purposefully arranged, we have an interesting article that reveals the meaning behind this seemingly random code.