Where do swirl marks come from?

Photo: The News Wheel

If you take a close look at a car’s clear coat on a sunny day, you’ll probably notice countless tiny scratches across its surface. Unfortunately, these swirl marks are virtually impossible to avoid. The only surefire way to prevent damage is to completely avoid driving and washing your vehicle, and for most of us, that just isn’t feasible. That said, you can take steps to prevent them from overtaking your prized vehicle’s paint job. Here’s a look at where they come from, and what you can do to avoid them.

Car wash woes

Automated car washes are convenient, but their high-speed brushes can mar your car. Car wash facilities are responsible for cleaning hundreds of vehicles in various states of messiness. Mud, sand, and grit from a previous patron’s car can get lodged in the cloth strips and brushes. So when it’s your vehicle’s turn in the tunnel, it could end up covered in micro scratches from this lingering debris.

If you choose to wash your vehicle by hand, you have a bit more control — but some common pitfalls can leave your car just as scratched up. First off, consider a pre-wash foam that you can spray onto your vehicle to loosen up (and rinse away) car-scratching grime before you start scrubbing.

Next, make sure to thoroughly rinse your washing mitt — trapped debris can leave scratches, just like in the automated car wash. Then, make sure to thoroughly rinse your vehicle after getting it soaped up. And finally, use a microfiber cloth to dry it — beach towels can be too rough, and if you’ve actually used them at the beach, they could harbor some sand even after you run them through the wash.

Polishing problems

If you’re polishing your vehicle, odds are, you’re trying to eliminate surface marring and maintain your car’s finish. However, as an amateur detailer, it’s easy to pick the wrong polish for the job. Choosing a compound that’s too harsh will leave your vehicle with even more scratches than when you started. Improper polishing technique can harm your car’s paint job, too. Doing a little extra research on your tools and materials can prevent accidental damage, or you can have your car professionally detailed for hassle-free results.

Protecting your car’s paint job

Ultimately, gritty debris like dirt is what causes micro scratches in your car’s exterior. You can help prevent dirt and dust from accumulating on your car by parking in a garage or wrapping in a car cover when it’s not in use.



