Chevy’s 2023 Lineup Wins 7 NHTSA 5-Star Safety Ratings

The 2023 Silverado 1500 is one of seven Chevy models with an NHTSA 5-Star Overall Safety Rating

Photo: Chevrolet

Seven of Chevrolet’s 2023 models can take their place among the safest vehicles on the road today. These vehicles have all attained the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s 5-Star Overall Safety Rating — awarded only after an extensive series of crash tests.

Chevrolet’s NHTSA 5-Star standard-bearers for this year include three SUVs (the Trailblazer, Equinox, and Blazer), two electric vehicles (the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV), a sports car (the Camaro), and a pickup truck (the Silverado 1500 crew cab).

The NHTSA bases its ratings on an array of tests that measure frontal crash, side crash, and rollover protection. Frontal crash testing measures how well a vehicle keeps drivers and front passengers safe in a head-on collision. Side crash testing looks at how well front and rear passengers are protected when the vehicle is hit from the side by another vehicle while at a standstill, and also when it slams into a pole or tree. Rollover testing examines the vehicle’s risk of rolling over when the driver loses control or goes off the road.

The Bolt EV owns a 5-Star Safety Rating, too

Photo: Chevrolet

The Bolt EV received across-the-board five-star ratings for these tests. The Trailblazer, Equinox, Blazer, and Bolt EUV got four stars for rollover risk and five stars for frontal and side crashes. The Camaro got four stars for frontal crashes and five stars for side crashes and rollover risk. The Silverado 1500 was given four starts for frontal crashes and rollovers and five stars for side crashes.

Also contributing to the NHTSA’s Overall Safety Rating is whether or not a vehicle comes with key recommended safety features: forward collision warning, crash imminent braking, dynamic brake support, and lane departure warning. All of Chevy’s 5-Star vehicles except the older Camaro offer these technologies as part of the standard Chevy Safety Assist package.

