Which Cars Does Chevrolet Still Make?

The Malibu sedan is among three everyday cars left in the Chevy lineup

Photo: Chevrolet

Over the past few years, Chevrolet has discontinued many of its sedans and other car models. However, if you’re in the market for a car rather than an SUV or truck, the GM brand still manufactures three models that fit the bill in 2021. (We’re not counting the Corvette and Camaro, because those are both high-performance sports cars rather than everyday vehicles.) Here’s a look at Chevrolet’s remaining cars and what to expect from each one.

The Chevrolet Spark

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet Spark

The Spark is the smallest car sold by Chevrolet. It’s also the least expensive, with a starting MSRP of well under $14,000. That low price doesn’t mean low value, as the Chevrolet Spark comes standard with a 7-inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and fun paint color options like Cayenne Orange and Mystic Blue. The Spark’s fuel-sipping engine yields 38 mpg on the highway, and a system of 10 air bags provides comprehensive protection. Meanwhile, the practical hatchback design gives you a solid 27.2 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats down.

The Chevrolet Malibu

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet Malibu

The Malibu is the one traditional family sedan left in the Chevrolet lineup. If you need affordable, comfortable transportation for up to five people, it’s a solid and handsomely designed option. The 1.5-liter turbo engine focuses more on efficiency (36 highway mpg) than horsepower (160), but it gets the job done. For extra punch, upgrade to the 250-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo. Infotainment features like an 8-inch touch screen and smartphone integration come standard. You can equip the Chevrolet Malibu with safety systems like Automatic Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, but they’re only offered on higher trims.

The upcoming 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Photo: Chevrolet

Chevrolet Bolt EV

It’s not necessarily marketed as such, but the Chevrolet Bolt EV is essentially a hatchback car. It’s also fully electric, providing up to 259 miles of driving range and 266 lb-ft of of instant torque that moves it 0-60 mph in 6.5 seconds. You can charge it at home or with a public DC fast charger that provides up to 100 miles of range in half an hour. Inside, the Bolt features 56.6 cubic feet of max cargo space and standard infotainment tech like a 10.2-inch touch screen, voice command, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Extensive safety features are available for both trims. If you’re thinking about buying the Bolt EV, keep an eye out for the all-new 2022 model coming out this summer.

