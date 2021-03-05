Why Do Child Car Seats Have Expiration Dates?
Seeking out gently-used children’s clothes and gear is a great way to help curb the costs associated with raising kids. But car seats are one item you’ll want to buy brand-new, to avoid purchasing an older model that is past its expiration date.
We’ve rounded up some valid reasons why car seats expire — in case you’re starting to wonder if it’s a moneymaking scam propagated by car seat manufacturers.
New or Used? Find out if you should go with a new vehicle or a used one
Why car seats expire
Shifting safety standards
Regulation and safety standard changes are one of the main reasons that car seats have expiration dates, as Healthline’s Jessica Jondle confirms. Manufacturers are constantly improving car seat models to comply with the latest safety recommendations from organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
That’s why newer car seat models have better materials and tech, as well as newer features, that older models lack. By buying a brand-new car seat, you’ll help ensure that your little one is as safe as possible.
Wear and damage
General wear and tear is another reason to go with a new car seat, as Verywell Family’s Jennifer White shares. Like with any product, car seats have a shelf life — and it’s not always easy to detect these signs of material breakdown. The expiration date is a safeguard to help minimize the chance that parents will use a car seat that looks fine but has some hidden problems.
Yet another reason to go with a brand-new car seat model is that older models might be damaged from vehicle collisions. These impairments could render the car seat unsafe to use, as White states.
Recall notifications
With an expired car seat, it can be challenging to find out about recalls as soon as the manufacturer issues them, as Jondle points out. By contrast, when you have a new car seat model, the manufacturer will promptly inform you of any recalls after you register the car seat with them. You’ll receive these helpful notifications from the purchase date to the model’s expiration date.
What to do with an expired car seat
If you do happen to have an expired car seat in your household, don’t use it. Instead, dispose of it properly so that no one else can use it, as Parents magazine’s Maressa Brown advises. Check out recycleyourcarseat.org to find a nearby recycling center where you can drop off your expired car seat.
Get the scoop on how to remove stains from your kid’s car seat. Then learn more about the intriguing history of car seats here.
More Peace of Mind: Discover the safety perks of OnStar
Whitney Russell is a current resident of Dayton, though her spirit can be found beach-bumming in Puerto Rico (the land of her half-Puerto Rican heritage). When not adventuring through the exciting world of car news, she can be found hiking with her husband and their two dogs, motorcycling, visiting nephews and nieces, discovering new memes, thrifting, decorating, crafting, woodburning, researching random things, and escaping into a great movie. See more articles by Whitney.