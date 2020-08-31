No Comments

Why Do Some Dogs Chase After Cars?

A dog in the grass

Photo: Pixabay

When dogs chase cars, they can end up in some scary and dangerous situations. If you’ve ever wondered why your dog engages in this risky behavior, there are a few possible explanations to consider.

Protecting Each Dog: Mitsubishi helps shelter dogs get adopted

They think it’s a game

Many dogs love playing fetch with a ball or a stick and could happily do so for hours on end. Some of these dogs also have the desire to play fetch with or chase after other fast-moving objects, including cars.

They follow their herding instinct

Herding dogs, such as the border collie and Shetland sheepdog, were bred to round up livestock. If you have a herding dog, it may run after a car because it thinks the car is separating from the herd, even if it’s never worked on a farm before.

A dog enjoying the ride

Photo: Pixabay

They hunt their prey

Similar to dogs with the herding instinct, some dogs have a strong instinct to chase after their prey. These dogs may mistake a vehicle for their prey and then chase it down with the intent of attacking it.

They are scared

A car can be frightening to a dog, especially if the car is large and loud, like a garbage truck. As such, your dog may run after more intimidating vehicles that come near your home as a way to protect its territory.

How to break the habit

If your dog has chased after cars before, it’s a good idea to contact a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist or a Certified Professional Dog Trainer. If your dog has never gone after a car but has shown some desire to do so, you can prevent this behavior with the right distractions.

Whenever your dog is interested in a car, have your dog focus its attention on you and give it a treat. Your dog should eventually associate moving vehicles with treats and lose the desire to chase them.

Vehicles for the Whole Family: Mitsubishi has high customer satisfaction in J.D. Power study

By knowing what drives your dog to go after cars and properly training it, you can help stop the dangerous behavior and better keep your dog safe.