Why Isn’t My Car’s Push-Button Start Working?

The key fob and the start engine button

Photo: The News Wheel

Push-button start, also known as keyless entry and other similar names, makes it so you can start your car without having to dig through your pocket or purse for your keys. However, if your engine doesn’t crank when you press the start engine button, you may be experiencing one of the following issues.

Dead key fob

A keyless entry system won’t start the engine unless it detects that your key fob is inside the car. If your key fob has a dead battery, the system likely won’t be able to recognize when the fob is inside the car and accordingly won’t start the engine. You can get around this issue by placing the fob on the start engine button and pressing down. Although this should allow your engine to start, it’s still worth it to replace the fob battery when you can.

Dead car battery

If your fob is working but your engine won’t crank, your car may have a dead battery. To confirm that this is the problem, use a voltmeter to check the battery voltage. If the battery has less than 12.4 volts, it needs more voltage to start the car. You can either hook it up to a charger or jump start it from another vehicle.

The setup for jump-starting the battery

Photo: The News Wheel

Bad starter

A bad starter won’t be able to crank your engine. If you suspect that you have a bad starter, attempt to jump it directly. After doing so, if the starter still won’t crank your engine, you may need to replace the starter or get a new solenoid, module, or relay.

Defective system

When the fob and all your car’s parts seem to be in working order, the push-button start system itself may be at fault. Whether there’s a programming issue or a malfunctioning start engine button, you’ll need a trained technician to diagnose and fix problems with the system.

Once you identify exactly what’s wrong with your push-button start, you or a mechanic can work to get your car starting and running smoothly again.