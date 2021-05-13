No Comments

Why You Should Take a Commercial Work Truck to a Body Shop

The 2021 Silverado 3500HD

Photo: Chevrolet

When you picture the kind of car you’d take to a body shop, you may picture a sports car, a luxury car, or even a family vehicle that you’d like to keep in good condition for years to come. However, you might want to consider adding your commercial work truck to the list of possible body shop clients. Here’s why.

Present a professional image

When you or your crewmembers pull up to a job site, the work truck is the first thing your clients will see. You want to make a good first impression — and that starts with presenting a well-maintained vehicle. And since your company’s name and contact information is most likely on your fleet vehicles, your work trucks also function as advertisements. You wouldn’t hand someone a dirty, bent-up business card or flyer, so think of your work truck’s image in a similar way.

Safety and capability considerations

Dings, dents, and scratches won’t compromise your work truck’s safety or capability, but body shops deal with more than surface-level issues. Traversing rough terrain, hauling heavy loads, and towing tons of equipment can damage your truck’s frame or compromise its alignment. It’s a good idea to take bumper damage seriously, too. A dent in your truck’s bumper may not seem like a big deal, but it could critically alter how well the truck can protect its occupants in the event of a collision.

Maintain resale value

There will come a day when you’ll have to part with your work truck. And when that happens, you’ll want to get best trade-in value possible. Your vehicle’s condition will account for a significant amount of its valuation — so in other words, you won’t get top dollar for a truck that’s rusted, dented, and marred. On top of that, delaying these fixes can allow damage to worsen, causing your vehicle’s value to plummet and repair costs to rise.

Want more insight into managing your commercial fleet? Check out the tech tools that are changing the way fleets are managed.