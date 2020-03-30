Why You Shouldn’t Hold Your Pee on Road Trips
The average adult bladder can hold up to 16 ounces of urine — but it’s not always healthy to delay bathroom breaks just to get to your destination a bit faster. Here are some of the reasons why it’s important to relieve your bladder at regular intervals — and some helpful tips on minimizing bathroom breaks on long journeys.
Reasons not to hold it
“Bodily functions are supposed to be let out, and holding them in can cause infections or serious health issues,” said family medicine provider Susan A. Werner, M.D. According to Geisinger Health, holding your pee for a long time can weaken your bladder muscles. It also increases your risk of urinary tract infections, due to bacteria accumulation, and kidney disease. In some (extremely) rare cases, habitually holding your pee for extended periods of time can cause your bladder to rupture, which can be a fatal condition.
Healthier ways to minimize bathroom breaks on road trips
Per Healthline, most doctors recommend going to the bathroom every three to four hours. So, if you’re planning a long road trip, schedule pitstops at least that frequently.
Here are some other tips to help reduce the number of times you need to stop for a bathroom break en route to your destination.
- Limit the amount of liquid you drink and refrain from drinking anything approximately 1.5-2 hours before you start a road trip. Instead, bring along drinks you can enjoy after you’ve been on the road for a while.
- Practice pelvic floor exercises, like Kegels, to increase your body’s ability to hold in your pee when you have to (i.e. when you’re traveling in remote areas where there’s no rest stops or fast food joints to stop at).
- Invest in a portable pee urinal that you store under the seat in your vehicle. It’s a great option if you regularly travel long distances with youngsters that are still potty training. Travel John Jr. disposable urinal bags are one helpful solution.
Whitney Russell is a current resident of Dayton, though her spirit can be found beach-bumming on Puerto Rico (the land of her half-Puerto Rican heritage). When not adventuring through the exciting world of car news, she can be found hiking with her husband and their two dogs, motorcycling, visiting her cute nephews and nieces, discovering new memes, reorganizing and/or decorating some corner of the world, researching random things, and escaping into a great movie, poem, or short story. See more articles by Whitney.