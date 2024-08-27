No Comments

Safety Gear To Pack For A Winter Road Trip

Photo: The News Wheel

Winter road trips pose extra challenges for intrepid travelers. Most likely, you’ll encounter low temperatures, and depending on where you are in the country, there’s a chance for cold rain, ice-covered surfaces, or piles of snow. To help you weather the storm on your winter road trip, don’t leave home without a plan and some safety gear.

Jump start a dead battery

A dead battery is surefire way to ruin your plans. And, if you’re traveling off the grid, you might not be able to rely on the kindness of strangers. So, a car battery jump starter in your car is a perfect power resource when you need it most.

Clear your vision

Winter drives may put you in the direct path of snow and ice, which are dangerous beneath your tires as well as on your vehicle. You’ll need a tool, like a brush and ice scraper, to clear your windows and rid your vehicle’s exterior of snow.

Pump up your tires

Tires are essential to your driving safety as they are the only part of the car that connects with the road. Under- or over-inflated tires won’t serve you well, especially on compromised surfaces. Even if the road is free from snow and ice, cold and fluctuating temperatures can impact tire pressure. With a portable air pressure, you can make sure your tires’ pressure is on point.

Stay warm and dry

In the event you have to fix a mechanical issue on your car in harsh weather, you’ll appreciate having warm gloves, a dry hat, and waterproof boots to get you through the task. Your passengers will appreciate a blanket to keep them warm inside while you’re working outside.

Pack for emergencies

You should already have an emergency kit in your car, but it’s important to review its contents for the changing season. Make sure your flashlight works, first aid supplies are replenished, there’s plenty of water and non-expired snacks, as well tools and work gloves.

Don’t head out this winter without planning for your safety.