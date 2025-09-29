World’s Tallest Bridge Opens in China, Slashes Travel Time From Two Hours to Two Minutes

Located in Guizhou province, one of China’s most mountainous regions, the bridge connects two previously isolated areas and transforms the local transportation network. Its scale and elevation have made it both a logistical achievement and a tourist attraction, drawing attention domestically and internationally.

The project was spearheaded by the Guizhou Transportation Investment Group Co., Ltd. and managed to overcome extreme construction challenges in a rugged terrain marked by steep cliffs, unstable rock formations, and unpredictable weather. Officially opened on September 28, the bridge has already become a point of pride for engineers, local officials, and residents alike.

Record-Breaking Height and Span

At 625 meters above the canyon floor, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge now holds the title of the world’s tallest bridge, according to the BBC. It also boasts the largest span ever achieved in mountainous terrain, measuring 1,420 meters across. The total bridge length is 2,900 meters.

The structure is supported by massive blue towers that rise through the clouds—an image captured during live drone footage of the opening day, broadcast on state television. Spectators gathered along the site, as reported by AFP, and watched as vehicles crossed the bridge for the first time.

This engineering milestone places China at the top of global bridge construction once again. Eight of the ten tallest bridges in the world are located in Guizhou province alone, underscoring the country’s dominance in high-altitude infrastructure.

The world's tallest bridge opened to traffic Sunday morning in southwest China's Guizhou Province, slashing travel time across a deep canyon from two hours to just two minutes after three years of construction. #GLOBALink pic.twitter.com/NL05A6FgWn — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) September 28, 2025

Rigorous Testing Ensures Structural Safety

In August, engineers conducted a large-scale load test to validate the bridge’s structural stability. Ninety-six trucks were positioned strategically across the bridge’s main span, towers, cables, and suspenders. Over 400 sensors monitored the bridge in real time to detect any stress, displacement, or abnormal shifts in the structure.

As stated by project officials interviewed by AFP, the results confirmed that the bridge could handle high traffic volumes under extreme conditions. This testing phase was critical, given the altitude and length of the span, and involved advanced monitoring technologies integrated into the bridge’s core systems.

Project manager Wu Zhaoming explained that the team had to manage major technical obstacles, including controlling temperatures during massive concrete pours and stabilizing canyon slopes prone to landslides. Strong, erratic winds at high elevations also complicated construction efforts throughout.

Infrastructure Meets Tourism

Beyond its functional purpose, the bridge has also been designed with tourism in mind. A 207-meter sightseeing elevator gives visitors access to elevated platforms, while sky cafes and viewing decks offer panoramic vistas of the canyon below. These features were intentionally integrated into the design to attract tourists and provide additional economic benefits to the region.

Local officials believe that the bridge could become a landmark destination. During the opening ceremony, several of them expressed optimism that the project would not only solve transportation bottlenecks but also encourage development in this remote area of Guizhou. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is now fully operational and open to the public.