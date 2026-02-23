Xiaomi’s Beijing Plant Produces One EV Every 76 Seconds at Full Speed, Drone Video Reveals

Xiaomi, still a young player in the automotive sector, has drawn attention with a video filmed in a single take inside its EV HyperFactory. Some viewers mention 73 seconds, while Xiaomi communicates an official cadence of one vehicle every 76 seconds. The difference is marginal, yet the impression is the same: a vehicle seemingly completed in barely more than a minute.

The footage comes as the company scales up its ambitions. By combining sales of the Xiaomi SU7, SU7 Ultra and the SUV YU7, the brand has delivered around 600,000 vehicles between April 2024 and February 2026. With a European launch planned from 2027, production capacity is set to play a central role in the company’s strategy.

A Drone Sequence That Captures Attention

The video was showcased during a live broadcast organized on the eve of the Lunar New Year. Lei Jun, founder, chairman and CEO of Xiaomi, shared updates about Xiaomi Auto during the event, but it was the aerial sequence that stood out.

Filmed by drone, the camera follows a bare body shell across workshops as robots operate in coordinated movements. The sequence transitions from one production stage to another before ending with a finished electric sedan ready for testing. According to Mundo Xiaomi, the video was described as “hipnótico sin duda,” reflecting the almost unreal fluidity of the scene.

The impression left by the footage suggests a complete vehicle manufactured in around 70 seconds. In practice, the 76-second figure corresponds to the maximum line rate when operating at full capacity. It represents the interval between two finished vehicles exiting the assembly line, not the total time required to build a single car from start to finish.

Inside the Beijing EV hyperfactory

The site featured in the video is the Xiaomi EV HyperFactory, located in the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area in the southern part of the Chinese capital. The complex spans approximately 718,000 square meters and includes multiple specialized buildings dedicated to metal stamping, die casting, painting, battery assembly and final assembly.

One of Xiaomi’s stated strengths lies in vertical integration. According to Auto Plus, the company produces a large share of components in-house, assembles them on site, and then transfers completed vehicles directly to a multi-kilometer test track.

Automation plays a central role in the facility’s operation. Xiaomi refers to a fully robotized production process capable of operating in darkness to reduce energy consumption, since robots do not require lighting. Workshops such as the body shop and paint shop reach automation rates close to 90 percent, with more than 700 robots assigned to repetitive and high-precision tasks. At full capacity, the production line can deliver one vehicle every 76 seconds, aligning with the cadence highlighted in the video.

Strong Public Interest and a Growing Secondary Market

Beyond its manufacturing function, the factory has become a destination in its own right. Lei Jun stated that the site welcomed more than 130,000 visitors in a single year. The standard visit includes around 40 minutes in a technology exhibition hall, followed by roughly 20 minutes inside the production workshop, close to the highly automated line. Some visitors are also offered test drives of the brand’s models.

Interest has grown to the point of generating a parallel market. Although official tickets are free, places are reportedly resold on second-hand platforms for up to 2,000 yuan, roughly $280, an amount comparable to a VIP concert ticket.