Xiaomi Shifts Focus from Electric to Hybrid with New SUV Plans

Xiaomi’s shift to hybrid vehicles comes after a series of impressive successes in the EV market. Its electric models, the SU7 and YU7, have already made waves in the automotive industry, drawing praise from even established competitors like Ford.

With an eye on expanding its market share, Xiaomi is preparing a range of new models. One of the most notable is the YU9, a large SUV that will appeal to families with its spacious interior and third-row seating. Unlike its predecessors, however, the YU9 will not be fully electric. Instead, it will feature a hybrid powertrain, combining an electric motor with a petrol engine, offering an innovative solution to range anxiety while reducing emissions.

Xiaomi’s Hybrid Revolution: A New Approach

As part of its expansion strategy, Xiaomi has filed a patent that hints at the use of an Extended Range Electric Vehicle (EREV) system in the YU9. This technology, which combines an electric motor with a small petrol engine, allows for greater autonomy and fewer charging stops. The petrol engine in the YU9 will act as a generator, recharging the vehicle’s battery while driving.

According to reports, this hybrid system will offer an impressive driving range that could exceed 1,000 kilometers, combining the electric motor and petrol tank. This marks a significant step for Xiaomi, which has until now focused solely on fully electric vehicles.

Xiaomi YU7 – © Xiaomi

The YU9: A Family-Oriented SUV

The Xiaomi YU9 will be positioned as a family-friendly SUV, designed with spaciousness and comfort in mind. It will offer a third row of seats, catering to larger families who require more seating capacity.

While the exact specifications of the vehicle are still under wraps, it’s clear that the YU9 will be a larger, more practical model compared to the YU7. It is expected to target a different demographic, appealing to customers who may have been hesitant to embrace electric-only cars. Xiaomi’s move into hybrid powertrains could offer an alternative to those looking for the benefits of an EV without the concern of limited range.

A Xiaomi YU9 test vehicle has been spotted in a parking lot 👀⚡️

This model is expected to appear in the MIIT filings later this month — and when it does, the automotive world is in for another storm.#XiaomiYU9 $xiacy pic.twitter.com/o7XY9yo4Ns — DriveGreenLiveGreen (@DriveGreen80167) December 9, 2025

Diversification Strategy: Aiming for Broader Appeal

Xiaomi’s decision to introduce hybrid vehicles is a calculated effort to diversify its product offerings and broaden its appeal. The company’s previous models, such as the SU7 and YU7, showcased impressive technological advancements, and Xiaomi’s entry into the hybrid market is seen as a natural next step.

By offering both electric and hybrid vehicles, the brand hopes to attract a wider range of customers, including those who might still be wary of fully electric cars. While it’s still early days for the YU9, this strategy could position Xiaomi to capitalize on a growing demand for versatile, environmentally friendly vehicles. With its bold approach to automotive technology, Xiaomi is looking to set itself apart from traditional carmakers and establish itself as a significant player in the global automotive market.

Xiaomi is expected to launch its vehicles in Europe by 2027, although it remains uncertain whether all models will be available in the region. However, the hybrid YU9 could be a pivotal part of the company’s strategy to break into the European market, where hybrid and electric cars are increasingly popular.