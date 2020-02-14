No Comments

Yenko to Produce 1,000 Horsepower Camaro Convertibles

If you looked at the 2020 Camaro’s 650 max horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque and thought, “meh,” you might be a bit crazy, but you’re not alone. The mad scientists at Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) are offering an extremely limited run of 1,000 horsepower Yenko Camaro Convertibles. How limited? Only 25 units.

According to a report by The Drive, that crazy horsepower comes courtesy of an upgraded 6.8-liter supercharged LT1 V8 engine, which replaces the 6.2-liter V8 DI that comes on the standard model. SVE stated that the Yenko upgrade will be based on the 2020 1SS and 2SS Camaro Convertibles, although it will forego the standard six-speed manual or automatic transmissions with a custom ten-speed automatic. Other upgrades include the addition of magnetic ride control, dual-mode exhaust, Brembo six-piston brakes in the front and four-piston brakes in the back, and a thoroughly upgraded suspension.

All of these additions come at a premium, though. The convertible package costs a hefty $77,995 in addition to the base cost of the 1SS or 2SS Camaro itself, which sells for a minimum of $43,995. On the bright side, since SVE is only building 25 models, it’s highly unlikely you’ll have a chance to end up nearly $12,200 in debt.

What, or who, is Yenko?

The story behind Yenko is an interesting one. Don Frank Yenko was a highly successful race car driver in the 1950s and 1960s, but is best remembered for the performance shop he opened in his family-named Chevy dealership in Pennsylvania. Over the years, the so-called Yenko models that left the shop became iconic and highly desirable, but none quite matched the Yenko Camaro. Today, they’re considered to be some of the most collectible vehicles of the ‘60s.

Some time after the dealership closed, SVE came into possession of the Yenko trademark. Today, they carry on Don’s legacy by developing supercar editions of beloved Chevy models like the Camaro and Corvette. While it’s unlikely that you’ll be able to get your hands on one of the extremely limited 2020 Yenko Camaro Convertibles, you can rest assured that they’ll eventually make the rounds as collector’s items, just like their predecessors.

